TCS to pay ₹40,000 bonus for each senior hire who joins within 30 days

In a bold move to outpace its hiring targets and meet a surge in client demand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has introduced a fast-track recruitment scheme called the Quick Joiner Incentive Plan. As part of the initiative, TCS will offer a ₹40,000 bonus to recruitment vendors for every senior candidate who joins the company within 30 days of accepting an offer.

This aggressive strategy underscores TCS’s growing dependence on lateral hiring, particularly in high-demand, niche tech roles. The initiative is not just about speed—it’s also about stability. The ₹40,000 reward is refundable if the hired employee exits the company within six months, thereby holding vendors accountable for candidate quality and retention.

According to a report by The Economic Times, this initiative aims to foster urgency among TCS’s hiring partners while ensuring a focus on long-term talent integration. The report notes that TCS’s plan links payouts directly to a candidate’s commitment, thus aligning incentives for both speed and quality in recruitment.

The company has been scaling up significantly in recent quarters, driven by large-scale digital transformation contracts—most notably a billion-dollar outsourcing deal with British insurance major Aviva. To fulfil these ambitious commitments, the company has shifted gears from fresher-focused hiring to targeted lateral recruitment, particularly for domain specialists.

This strategic pivot is apparent in the company’s hiring requirements, which now emphasise high-skill roles in:

Microsoft Teams and M365 ecosystems





SharePoint and Endpoint Security management





Cloud-native architectures and AI-powered enterprise solutions





As global clients demand rapid digitisation and tech-enabled operations, TCS is investing in workforce capabilities that go far beyond general IT skills. The Quick Joiner Incentive Plan is designed to enable just that—speedy access to talent with pinpointed proficiencies.

The structure of the scheme reveals a nuanced approach to managing external hiring partners. Beyond the base recruitment fees, vendors will receive an additional ₹40,000 for each qualified senior hire who joins within a month of offer acceptance. However, this payment comes with strings attached—the bonus must be returned if the candidate quits within six months.

This clawback clause introduces a layer of accountability that is rare in traditional vendor arrangements. By coupling financial reward with retention metrics, TCS ensures that its vendors are just as invested in long-term hiring outcomes as the company itself.

The launch of this incentive plan comes at a time when India’s IT services industry is grappling with high attrition, skills shortages in emerging tech domains, and heightened global competition. TCS’s innovative response to these challenges might influence how other industry players approach senior-level hiring.

This blend of time-sensitive execution and retention-linked accountability may well become a model for large-scale tech hiring in India, especially as the demand for skilled professionals outpaces supply.

By rolling out the Quick Joiner Incentive Plan, TCS is not only accelerating its own hiring engine but also redefining what effective recruitment looks like in a high-stakes digital economy.