Chipotle has cut hiring time by 75%, CEO explains how

Chipotle’s AI tool “Ava Cado” is helping the restaurant chain slash hiring time by 75%, according to CEO Scott Boatwright. The company is betting on automation to support its rapid global expansion and attract top talent.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has made a dramatic leap in its hiring process, reducing the time it takes to hire new employees by an impressive 75%, thanks to a conversational AI platform named Ava Cado. The announcement was made by Scott Boatwright, Chipotle’s Chief Executive Officer, during the Fortune COO Summit.

First introduced in October 2024, Ava Cado is an AI-powered hiring tool designed to automate and streamline Chipotle’s recruitment process. Since its deployment, the system has not only shortened hiring timelines but also helped the company access better talent more efficiently.

“So, Ava has reduced the time to hire by about 75%, which allows us to get quicker access to better talent,” Boatwright told delegates at the summit, noting that lengthy hiring procedures previously cost the company access to high-quality candidates.

The impact of Ava Cado is already being felt across Chipotle’s network of over 3,300 restaurants. The AI handles a range of tasks—from collecting applicant information and scheduling interviews to sending out job offers on behalf of managers—freeing up time for staff and ensuring a smoother candidate experience.

The timing of this AI implementation couldn’t be more critical. Chipotle is in the midst of a massive expansion drive, with plans to open more than 300 new locations this year and double its workforce from 130,000 to around 200,000 employees. The company has even revealed ambitions to expand into Mexico, its namesake market.

“We will open a new Chipotle restaurant this year almost every 24 hours,” Boatwright said. “If you think about the growth that's ahead of us, the need for highly capable, purpose-driven, value-oriented individuals is more critical today than it probably ever has been for our brand.”

Ava Cado was put to the test during “Burrito Season” in March, a busy hiring period for the company. The system’s efficiency during this high-volume phase reinforced its value as a scalable solution for rapid hiring at scale.

Despite adopting automation across its operations, Chipotle remains vocal about maintaining the human element in its brand and employee experience. Boatwright was quick to address concerns about AI replacing jobs.

“We don't look to replace the human experience,” he said. “We look to remove waste and expand or enhance the team member experience.”

This philosophy extends beyond recruitment. Chipotle has also introduced “cobotics”—collaborative robots that assist kitchen staff with repetitive tasks—and uses AI to enhance its loyalty programme, offering more tailored rewards to customers.

By removing administrative friction and giving managers more time to focus on people and service quality, the technology enables Chipotle to maintain high standards even as it grows rapidly.

Chipotle’s investment in technology reflects a broader trend in the fast-casual dining industry, where companies are increasingly turning to automation to tackle labour shortages, improve employee retention, and increase operational efficiency. With Ava Cado, Chipotle has set a new benchmark for how conversational AI can reshape high-volume hiring.

The integration of such tools is not just about cost-cutting but also about competing for talent in a highly demanding labour market. The 75% reduction in hiring time means candidates aren’t left waiting and the restaurants remain staffed—essential in a sector where turnover is high and service quality depends heavily on team strength.

“This not only helps us keep our restaurant staffed, but ensures we have the best talent that’s available in the industry,” Boatwright emphasised.