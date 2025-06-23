Accenture appoints Manish Sharma as first Chief Services Officer in major strategic overhaul

Manish Sharma, an Accenture veteran, is currently working as CEO of the Americas.

In a significant move aimed at accelerating innovation and enhancing client service, Accenture has announced a major change in its growth model and leadership structure, effective September 1, 2025.

Manish Sharma has been appointed as the company's first Chief Services Officer. In his new role, Sharma will lead a newly formed integrated business unit called Reinvention Services, bringing together Accenture’s wide-ranging services under one umbrella. This integrated model aims to speed up the creation of industry-leading solutions and embed data and generative AI more effectively across its offerings.

Sharma is a 29-year Accenture veteran and currently serves as CEO of the Americas. Under his leadership, North America generated $30 billion in revenues in FY24. He is also a member of Accenture’s Global Management Committee.

Previously, Sharma served as Global Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Executive of Operations, where he led the transformation of business processes for clients around the world. He was instrumental in the development of SynOps, Accenture’s proprietary platform that combines AI, data, analytics, and human ingenuity to deliver intelligent operations and enhanced efficiency.

According to Accenture, the new Reinvention Services business will allow the company to deliver greater value, faster—particularly through its application of AI and cloud technologies—while continuing to operate across its three geographic markets: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The company will maintain its industry-focused go-to-market strategy.

Alongside Sharma’s appointment, Accenture announced additional leadership changes:

• John Walsh, currently Global Chief Operating Officer, will take over as CEO of the Americas.

• Kate Hogan, currently COO of the Americas, will become the company’s new Global Chief Operating Officer.

“Today, our clients need more value faster, and Accenture is their reinvention partner of choice,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture. “These changes to our growth model will allow us to deliver that value and continue to scale our business by being an even stronger engine of reinvention that more rapidly delivers the power of Gen AI.”

Sweet added, “We are writing the playbook for how to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused professional services company in the world—and a great place to work for our people—our reinventors.”