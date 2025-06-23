Cushman & Wakefield appoints Sona Aggarwal as MD, Head of Retail Sales and Strategy, Asia Pacific

Sona Aggarwal will lead Cushman & Wakefield’s APAC retail strategy, working closely with regional teams to grow the client portfolio and drive excellence in service delivery and solutions.

Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in real estate services, has appointed Sona Aggarwal as Managing Director, Head of Retail Sales and Strategy, Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, Aggarwal joins the firm at a critical moment as Cushman & Wakefield enhances its retail platform in the region, bringing its global retail expertise and network to clients across Asia Pacific (APAC) and beyond.

In this newly created role, Aggarwal will lead Cushman & Wakefield’s APAC retail strategy, working closely with regional teams to grow the client portfolio and drive excellence in service delivery and solutions. Her focus will be on building a sustainable and profitable retail business while strengthening cross-border collaborations and connecting the firm’s global retail teams and clients.

Aggarwal brings 25 years of experience in global brand management and retail operations, with a proven track record in delivering profitable growth. She has successfully opened and operated more than 200 stores across APAC and led cross-border teams of over 1,300 people. Aggarwal’s deep understanding of consumer engagement and her insights into retailers’ needs, challenges, and strategic priorities have enabled her to implement highly localized go-to-market strategies tailored to diverse market conditions. Her extensive experience spans categories including apparel, beauty, healthcare, watches, and home furnishings.

“This is a significant appointment for our retail business in Asia Pacific,” said Anshul Jain, Chief Executive – India, SEA & APAC Tenant Representation. “Sona’s client-side perspective, having worked with iconic global retail brands, adds a competitive edge to our platform. Her vast experience and leadership in the retail sector will be pivotal in deepening client partnerships and unlocking new growth opportunities across the region.”

Aggarwal also expressed her excitement about the growth potential in the APAC retail sector:

“Retail has never been more dynamic. The shifting world order—both geopolitically and demographically—presents huge opportunities for the APAC region. With a growing middle class, rapid urbanization, and high digital adoption, the region is experiencing robust consumption and increased interest in both local and global brands.”

She continued, “I see tremendous potential both inbound and outbound to and from APAC. The Asian consumer is becoming more sophisticated, driving demand for aspirational brands across all categories. Additionally, the Western consumer is embracing Asian health and beauty, wellness, hospitality, and Food & Beverage (F&B) sectors. There is also significant growth in tech-driven sectors like Auto/EV. The increase in high-net-worth individuals in the region has made it critical for financial institutions to offer differentiated experiences for their private wealth clients.”

Aggarwal emphasised that with these evolving trends, her goal is to leverage Cushman & Wakefield’s talent, expertise, and data insights to provide customized and differentiated solutions for clients across the retail sector.