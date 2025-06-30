Nokia Chief People Officer Lorna Gibb steps down; search underway for successor

Gibb departs after four impactful years with the company, having led key people and transformation initiatives.

Nokia has announced that Lorna Gibb, Chief People Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team, is stepping down from her role effective June 26 to pursue a new opportunity. The company has initiated a search for her successor. In the interim, Esa Niinimäki, Chief Legal Officer, will assume her responsibilities.

Lorna joined Nokia in 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was appointed Chief People Officer in June 2024. Over the years, she has played a pivotal role in reshaping Nokia’s global people strategy, strengthening its talent and leadership development programs, and championing cultural transformation initiatives.

Based in London, Lorna brought to Nokia over 20 years of global experience across technology, aviation, digital, and financial services sectors. Prior to Nokia, she held senior HR and transformation leadership roles at prominent organizations such as Skyscanner, easyJet, and Direct Line Group.

Known for her expertise in driving large-scale organisational change, Lorna has built a reputation as a strategic people leader with a passion for converting complex HR challenges into business opportunities. Her tenure at Nokia has been marked by her commitment to building a high-performance, inclusive culture that aligns with the company’s growth ambition and strategic priorities.

In a company statement, Nokia expressed gratitude for Lorna’s leadership and her contributions to the organisation during a period of significant global and business transformation.

As the company embarks on the search for its next Chief People Officer, the focus remains on continuing to build a future-ready workforce and advancing Nokia’s global HR agenda.