Tata Communications appoints Vaishnavi Shukla as Vice President – Human Resources

Vaishnavi Shukla joins Tata Communications with nearly 17 years of experience in HR leadership across industries.

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has appointed Vaishnavi Shukla as Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately.

At Tata Communications, Shukla will be spearheading transformative HR strategies to drive organisational transformation and foster a high-performance culture.

She will be responsible for leading impactful talent practices globally, with a focus on Talent Management, Organisation Design & Development, Strategic Business Partnering, Strong International HR practices. Her mandate includes aligning people strategy with business priorities to enable sustainable growth and innovation at scale. She is based in Gurgaon.

With over 17 years of progressive HR experience, Shukla brings deep expertise in driving cultural transformation, enhancing talent strategies, and building high-performance teams.

She previously served as Head of HR at Comviva Technologies, where she led HR strategies across diverse, innovation-driven portfolios. Before that, she held leadership roles in Talent Management at HFCL and Hero MotoCorp.

Confirming the appointment, Shukla shared on LinkedIn, “Excited to announce my new role as Vice President of Human Resources at Tata Communications, a trusted global brand leading the digital future. Looking forward to shaping impactful people strategies on a large scale.”

In this role, she reports to Aman Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer at Tata Communications.

Speaking to People Matters, Shukla added, “It’s an honour to be part of a globally trusted brand that’s enabling the digital future of businesses and societies. Excited to lead with purpose, shape people strategy at scale, and collaborate with exceptional talent across the globe.”

A Strategic Role in a Global Powerhouse

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering the fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Consolidated revenues for the year rose 11.2%, coming in at Rs 23,109 crore. Tata Communications serve over 7,000 customers, including 300 of the Fortune 500 companies. The company offers a range of digital solutions including cloud, cybersecurity, network services, and unified communications, supporting enterprises in over 190 countries.

With revenues of over ₹19,350 crore (approx. USD 2.3 billion) in FY24 and a workforce of more than 12,500 employees globally, Tata Communications is poised for the next phase of growth. The company has been actively investing in new-age technologies and talent to meet the evolving needs of digital enterprises.