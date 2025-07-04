GoTo promotes Yogesh Pant as Managing Director of India

Yogesh Pant now steps into the role of India’s Managing Director and VP of Engineering, having previously served as VP of Engineering at GoTo.

GoTo, a cloud communications and IT company, announced the elevation of Yogesh Pant to the role of Managing Director and Vice President of Engineering, India.

In this capacity, he will oversee GoTo’s India operations while continuing to lead global engineering efforts—driving product development, scaling, and performance with a sharp focus on business growth and strategy.

Pant succeeds Madhusudan Krishnapuram, who previously served as Managing Director of India and Vice President of Engineering since May 2016. He joined GoTo (formerly LogMeIn, and during its tenure under Citrix) in February 2011 as Manager of Product Development, bringing with him over 23 years of experience in engineering and product development. He has been a long-standing part of GoTo’s engineering leadership, contributing to the company’s evolution over the past decade. Before he was appointed India Managing Director, he served as GoTo’s VP of Engineering, a position he continues to hold in addition to his new role.

Pant’s deep expertise has been instrumental in building and scaling GoTo’s global data platform and in leading platform engineering across commerce, identity, and business systems. With hands-on experience in big data, cloud infrastructure, and AI, he has successfully led cross-functional teams across India, North America, and Europe, driving innovation and operational excellence through multiple organizational transformations.

Before his tenure at GoTo, Pant worked with Persistent Systems and CoreObjects, where he contributed to building high-performance teams and scalable technology solutions.

“At GoTo, we continue to invest in talent and leadership that can help shape the future of our product innovation and delivery,” said Rich Veldran, CEO of GoTo. “Yogesh has been a driving force behind some of the important engineering efforts, and his experience leading global teams through complex challenges makes him the right fit to guide our organisation through its next phase of growth and scale,” he added.

“It has been an incredibly rewarding journey growing with GoTo over the years. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role and am excited to contribute further to our mission of building secure and reliable technology for modern workplaces,” said Pant.