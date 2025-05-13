Vahan.ai appoints Kartik Rao as chief people officer

Vahan.ai, a hiring platform, has appointed Kartik Rao as its chief people officer, effective May.

In this new role, Kartik is responsible for creating an AI-first company and product focused on creating opportunities for India’s more than 300+ blue-collar workers.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Rao shared, “Joining the amazing team of Vahan.ai as Chief People Officer to be on the mission to break the Ovarian Lottery - where you are born shouldn't decide your financial well-being.”

“Backed by a collaboration with OpenAI and their cutting-edge AI, Vahan.ai has been working to make job search and hiring truly accessible for India’s informal workforce. Building for dignity, access, and impact. And we’re just getting started.”

Rao brings over 15 years of work experience across brand strategy, marketing and people functions.

Prior to joining Vahan.ai, Rao served as Group Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President - Founder Initiatives at The Good Glamm Group. Previously, he worked at Bewacoof.com, REA India and Benetton Group.

Vahan helps businesses find the right fit for their organisations through its AI-based chatbot technology that helps in reducing 20-30% hiring costs while protecting blue-collar workers from middleman exploitation. It has hired over a million blue-collar workers since its inception.

AI-driven chatbot, Mitra, efficiently hires blue-collar workers across various industries in India, boasting an impressive average fulfillment time of 2-3 days and over 20,000 monthly placements for top companies like Flipkart, Zomato, Uber, and Amazon. Vahan not only works as a mediator but also helps these workers with their documentation and the entire hiring process, making it easier for them to apply for a job. Simultaneously, it also makes sure that all documents are proper and that these workers are trustworthy to avoid any complications during delivery executions.