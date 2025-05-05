Shamita Mukherjee joins Firstsource as Chief Human Resources Officer

Under Shamita’s leadership, Firstsource aims to build meaningful, growth-focused employee experiences—aligning with the broader BPM shift where HR drives transformation, not just supports it.

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global leader in Business Process Management (BPM) and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has named Shamita Mukherjee as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective 5 May 2025.

Mukherjee’s appointment comes at a transformative time for Firstsource, as the company sharpens its focus on agile workforce strategies and a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and adaptability. As CHRO, she will be at the helm of people enablement initiatives designed to support the company’s growth ambitions and evolving business needs.

In her new role, Shamita will lead the development and execution of strategic human resource initiatives that align with Firstsource’s UnBPOTM vision—its differentiated approach to the future of work that balances automation and digital transformation with the power of human potential. Her mandate will include strengthening talent development, enhancing employee engagement, and embedding a future-ready skills framework across the organisation.

Ritesh Idnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Firstsource, expressed confidence in Shamita’s leadership as the company accelerates its people-first transformation journey.

“Firstsource is at a pivotal point in its trajectory, and people enablement is a key lever that will help propel us forward into the future we want to build. I am delighted to welcome Shamita on this transformational journey with her robust experience in people management,” Idnani said.

He added, “She will play an integral role in shaping that enablement, bringing in best practices, leveraging technology, and fostering a culture rooted in employee-centricity and engagement. Aligned with our UnBPOTM approach for the future of work, Shamita will help ensure our people strategy evolves alongside rapid technological change, balancing the power of automation with the strength of human potential to build a workforce defined by adaptability, innovation, and growth.”

Shamita Mukherjee brings over 30 years of experience in human resources, entrepreneurship, and consulting, with a strong track record of leading HR transformation at scale. Prior to joining Firstsource, she served as Global CHRO for Infosys BPM, where she was instrumental in designing and implementing forward-thinking HR policies across a global workforce.

Mukherjee’s two-decade tenure at Infosys included multiple leadership roles, through which she honed deep expertise in talent management, organisational design, change management, and leadership development. Her multifaceted experience gives her a nuanced understanding of the evolving expectations of the modern workforce, as well as the operational challenges companies face in times of rapid digital disruption.

Commenting on her new role, Mukherjee said: “I am very excited to join Firstsource at this juncture when the industry needs to radically transform itself, especially in its people structures and practices. With its UnBPOTM strategy gaining traction, I’m enthused to define and lead people practices that complement this transformation.”

She added that she looks forward to building a purpose-driven, inclusive, and high-performing work culture, one that not only adapts to change but drives it.

Shamita holds a postgraduate degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from XLRI, Jamshedpur—one of India’s premier business schools. She also has an undergraduate degree in Mathematical Statistics from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi.

Her academic grounding, combined with hands-on experience across diverse sectors and geographies, positions her uniquely to steer Firstsource’s HR function through the next phase of growth. Known for her analytical rigour and people-first philosophy, Shamita is also recognised for mentoring emerging HR leaders and championing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

As Firstsource continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its digital capabilities, having a seasoned HR leader at the table will be instrumental in shaping an adaptive and human-centred organisation poised for sustainable success.