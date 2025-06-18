L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering appoints Sachin Bordavekar as Head of HR Services

Sachin Bordavekar is an L&T veteran who joined the organisation in 1997 as HR trainee.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) that offers integrated design-to-build solutions for the hydrocarbon industry, has announced the elevation of Sachin Bordavekar as the new Head of Human Resources Services, effective June.

Confirming the appointment, Bordavekar shared on LinkedIn: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Human Resources Services at L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited!”

In his new role, he will lead the HR interface and employee experience for office-based employees across five service locations.

An L&T veteran, Bordavekar began his journey with the organization in 1997 as an HR trainee. Over the years, he has held several key roles across various sectors, including power, hydrocarbon, defence, and green energy. Before this elevation, he served as the HR Head at L&T Electrolysers.

He brings deep expertise in Performance Management, Employee Relations, Personnel Management, and Talent Acquisition. Bordavekar holds a Master’s degree in Social Work and a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Development from M.S. University.

In another leadership appointment this year, L&T announced the appointment of Subramanian Sarma to the position of Deputy Managing Director & President, effective 2 April 2025.

In his new role, Sarma is responsible for overseeing L&T's energy business, encompassing the hydrocarbon, power, and green manufacturing sectors. His leadership has been pivotal in transforming L&T's hydrocarbon business into a globally recognised engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.