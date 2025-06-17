News: Bata appoints Panos Mytaros as new CEO

Appointments

Bata appoints Panos Mytaros as new CEO

Panos Mytaros is succeeding Sandeep Kataria, the first Indian to serve as CEO of the global footwear company.
Bata appoints Panos Mytaros as new CEO

Global footwear group Bata has announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its next CEO. He has succeeded Sandeep Kataria, effective September.

“Next chapter. Bata is an amazing iconic brand that deserves more. I am excited about the challenges ahead,” Mytaros posted on LinkedIn.

Mytaros comes with over 30 years of experience within the footwear sector and was previously the chief executive officer at Danish shoe brand Ecco between 2021 and 2024. 

It is worth mentioning here that Kataria is the first Indian to be elevated to the global role of the footwear major in 2020. He took over from Alexis Nasard, who stepped down after almost five years in the role.

Kataria has extensive leadership experience in working across geographies, backed by an intuitive understanding of consumers and a determined but inclusive leadership style. With 24 years of experience at Unilever, Yum Brands and Vodafone in India and Europe before joining Bata India as CEO in 2017, he has been directly involved in leading businesses and powerhouse brands that command impressive consumer following and extensive global reach. A passion for developing talent blends perfectly with Kataria’s sound understanding of markets and strategic finesse, making him a leader of exceptional merit.

The Bata Group has a history of 130 years, selling more than 140 million pairs of shoes per year. Known for its stylish and affordable designs, it has over 5,800 stores in 48 stores across the globe.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, Leadership, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

Hiring with heart, leading with intent: How Kyndryl is building a future-ready workforce with a human-centered approach

Hiring with heart, leading with intent: How Kyndryl is building a future-ready workforce with a human-centered approach

Inside Infosys’ AI learning strategy: Upskilling 300,000+ employees for the future of work

Inside Infosys’ AI learning strategy: Upskilling 300,000+ employees for the future of work

BT CEO warns AI could lead to deeper job cuts by 2030

BT CEO warns AI could lead to deeper job cuts by 2030

TCS offers 50% extra payout to recruiters who deliver skilled candidates

TCS offers 50% extra payout to recruiters who deliver skilled candidates

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy