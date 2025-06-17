Bata appoints Panos Mytaros as new CEO

Panos Mytaros is succeeding Sandeep Kataria, the first Indian to serve as CEO of the global footwear company.

Global footwear group Bata has announced the appointment of Panos Mytaros as its next CEO. He has succeeded Sandeep Kataria, effective September.

“Next chapter. Bata is an amazing iconic brand that deserves more. I am excited about the challenges ahead,” Mytaros posted on LinkedIn.

Mytaros comes with over 30 years of experience within the footwear sector and was previously the chief executive officer at Danish shoe brand Ecco between 2021 and 2024.

It is worth mentioning here that Kataria is the first Indian to be elevated to the global role of the footwear major in 2020. He took over from Alexis Nasard, who stepped down after almost five years in the role.

Kataria has extensive leadership experience in working across geographies, backed by an intuitive understanding of consumers and a determined but inclusive leadership style. With 24 years of experience at Unilever, Yum Brands and Vodafone in India and Europe before joining Bata India as CEO in 2017, he has been directly involved in leading businesses and powerhouse brands that command impressive consumer following and extensive global reach. A passion for developing talent blends perfectly with Kataria’s sound understanding of markets and strategic finesse, making him a leader of exceptional merit.

The Bata Group has a history of 130 years, selling more than 140 million pairs of shoes per year. Known for its stylish and affordable designs, it has over 5,800 stores in 48 stores across the globe.