Innoterra appoints Avinash Kasinathan as Group Co-CEO

Innoterra, a Swiss-Indian food and agri-tech platform, has announced the appointment of Avinash Kasinathan as Group Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He will work alongside Group CEO Pascal Foehn, who has successfully repositioned the company in recent years towards profitable growth and industry-leading unit economics. Kasinathan’s efforts will be directed towards driving the company’s next phase of expansion, with a sharpened focus on scaling India’s role as a key growth and innovation hub within Innoterra’s global operations.

With Kasinathan’s appointment, Innoterra is reinforcing its leadership team at a critical juncture, as the company prepares for a potential public listing within the next three years.

Kasinathan’s appointment as Group Co-CEO signals India's growing strategic importance in Innoterra's global growth strategy, as both an innovation hub and an export base. As India emerges as a critical engine for food innovation, sourcing, and sustainable supply chains, the company is reinforcing its commitment to build world-class, tech-driven food ecosystems from this market outward.

Kasinathan has recently served as the Head of India Businesses at Innoterra, and under his leadership, the company’s India operations have seen major milestones. He successfully led the strategic acquisition of Fasal’s fresh produce distribution business and the partnership with Milky Mist exceeding $40 million.

Kasinathan began his professional career at McKinsey & Company and has held various C-level positions in agri-tech. In this new role, his strategic focus on strengthening India’s contributions while driving global synergies will be instrumental in shaping Innoterra’s trajectory as a tech-enabled, farmer-centric food and agri-tech platform.

Reflecting on the strategic leadership appointment, Pascal Foehn, Group CEO of Innoterra, said, “Promoting Avinash Kasinathan to Group Co-CEO is one of the most gratifying decisions I’ve made as a leader. Avinash’s strong track record across agribusiness, digital platforms, and supply chain transformation, as well as his vision, integrity, and deep understanding of our business, make him the ideal partner to co-lead our next growth phase. His leadership will be pivotal as we build on India’s growing strategic importance in our global roadmap, where we see immense potential for innovation, partnerships, and sustainable growth.”

“This is a defining moment for Innoterra. India is no longer just a sourcing hub — it’s where innovation, infrastructure, and sustainable food systems converge. As Group Co-CEO, my focus will be on cross-leveraging our strengths, accelerating our capital market readiness, while building bold, inclusive growth across circular economies. India’s agri-tech ecosystem, farmer networks, and digital transformation present unparalleled opportunities, and we are committed to making it a cornerstone of Innoterra’s next phase of growth,” said Kasinathan.