Pizza Hut strengthens leadership team with new CPO and CFO appointments

Pizza Hut, a division of US-based Yum! Brands has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments of Nazia Abidi as Chief People & Culture Officer and Pranav Dahiya as Chief Financial & Strategy Officer for the Indian Subcontinent.

These key appointments come at a pivotal juncture for the brand as it continues to scale its expansion across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth and building a people-first workplace.

Abidi joins Pizza Hut with more than a decade of HR experience across high-growth consumer and tech-driven businesses. Most recently, she was with the CarDekho Group, where she led HR for Southeast Asia and also played a key role in scaling the group’s fintech arm, rupyy. With expertise in HR Business Partnering, driving change management, employer branding, and talent acquisition, Nazia will lead the people-strategy for the subcontinent, steering organizational transformation, talent management initiatives, and cultivating a high-performance culture focused on continuous growth and development.

Dahiya brings nearly two decades of experience in finance and strategic planning across leading consumer and retail brands. Before joining Yum! Brands, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Chaayos. There, he drove P&L-focused decision-making, long-term business planning, and overseeing cross-functional operations including strategy, sourcing, compliance, and M&A.

Before this, Dahiya was a corporate banker spanning multiple asset classes, geographies & verticals across organizations. Pranav will lead Pizza Hut’s finance & strategy, focusing on building further scale while ensuring operational efficiency, strong governance practices and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the appointments, Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Pranav and Nazia to the Pizza Hut leadership team. They join us at an exciting moment for the brand. With their leadership, we’re well-positioned to grow faster, lead smarter, and stay true to what matters - our people and our promise to customers.”