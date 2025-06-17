Tata Digital appoints Amit Kejriwal as Head of Total Rewards

Tata Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has appointed Amit Kejriwal as its new Head of Total Rewards (Compensation and Benefits).

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Kejriwal wrote, “Excited to announce my appointment as Head of Total Rewards (Compensation and Benefits) at Tata Digital! This opportunity opens doors to career advancement and personal growth. Looking forward to the journey ahead.”

With over 18 years of industry experience, Kejriwal joins Tata Digital from Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, where he led the performance and rewards function. His career also includes leadership roles at HDFC Bank and Reliance Digital, spanning various domains within HR, including talent acquisition, HR business partnering, and rewards.

Kejriwal holds an MBA in Human Resources from XLRI, Jamshedpur (Class of 2009) and a bachelor's degree in Computer Applications from St. Xavier's College, Ranchi.

He brings deep expertise in areas such as leadership development, compensation and benefits, executive compensation, performance management, salary benchmarking, long-term incentives (including ESOPs, RSUs, CSARs, and phantom stock), cost-benefit analysis, manpower planning, budgeting, employee engagement, talent management, HR strategy, and policy design.

Earlier, in a leadership shakeup within Tata Group’s digital arm, Naveen Tahilyani stepped down as the managing director and CEO of Tata Digital, just 15 months after taking over the role. His departure underscores the continued operational challenges faced by the conglomerate’s flagship digital initiative, Tata Neu, which has struggled to deliver on expectations despite heavy investment.