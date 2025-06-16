Hero Cycles appoints Arpit Jain as Head of HR & Admin

Arpit Jain brings over a decade of experience in strategic HR leadership across renowned organisations like Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and AkzoNobel.

Arpit Jain has taken over as the Head of Human Resources & Admin at Hero Cycles Ltd, one of India’s oldest and most iconic bicycle manufacturers. With a career spanning more than 10 years, Jain’s appointment marks a significant addition to Hero Cycles’ leadership team as the company continues to strengthen its people strategy and culture transformation.

Jain announced his new role via a LinkedIn post, stating, “I'm happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head – Human Resources & Admin at Hero Cycles Ltd!” Source: LinkedIn / Arpit Jain

Based in Gurugram, Jain will be responsible for leading the HR and administrative verticals of the company. His mandate will include building a high-performance culture, embedding agile people practices, and aligning talent strategy with Hero Cycles’ long-term business objectives.

Prior to this move, Arpit Jain served as Head of HR at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., where he was instrumental in driving people-centric strategies for premium fashion brands, including Tasva, a collaboration between Aditya Birla and designer Tarun Tahiliani. His leadership helped shape modern HR frameworks focused on employee experience, transformation, and talent development.

Jain holds an MBA in Human Resources from the prestigious Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD). His career reflects a blend of deep functional expertise and strategic influence, having worked across varied industry verticals such as telecommunications, automotive, consumer goods, and fashion retail.

He has held key HR positions at:

Bharti Airtel Foundation / Airtel Digital TV – where he was involved in employee engagement and operational HR transformation.





Mahindra Group – Commercial Vehicles Division – where he played a significant role in industrial relations and HR policy.





AkzoNobel – where he contributed to both the Global Business Services and Compensation & Benefits functions, delivering impact through global process standardisation and performance frameworks.





Jain’s journey illustrates a steady climb through complex HR challenges, including organisational transformation, succession planning, performance management, and workforce digitisation. At Hero Cycles, these experiences are expected to translate into robust people policies that empower teams and support business resilience.

Hero Cycles Ltd., part of the Hero Motors Company (HMC) group, has been steadily investing in both its product innovation and global footprint. With manufacturing facilities in India and international operations in the UK and Germany, the company is aggressively positioning itself as a global cycling major.