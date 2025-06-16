Meta names Arun Srinivas as India Head, effective July 1

Arun Srinivas will lead the company’s business and innovation priorities across the region, reporting to Sandhya Devanathan, who now oversees both India and South East Asia.

Meta has appointed Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director and Head for its India operations, the company announced. The leadership change comes as Meta strengthens its strategic vision for one of its most dynamic markets globally. Srinivas will step into the role from 1 July 2025, transitioning from his current position as Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta India.

The move follows the expanded role of Sandhya Devanathan, who now leads Meta’s operations across both India and South East Asia. In his new capacity, Srinivas will report directly to Devanathan and will oversee Meta’s business growth, client partnerships, and innovation priorities in the region.

“As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market,” said Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, India and South East Asia, Meta. “His impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country.”

Srinivas’ elevation to the top role underscores Meta’s increasing focus on long-term strategic growth in India, a country that plays a central role in the tech giant’s global ambitions. India is home to the largest number of Facebook and WhatsApp users, making it a priority market for innovation, monetisation, and platform expansion.

As Managing Director, Srinivas will be tasked with aligning Meta’s business, revenue, and innovation strategies to better serve partners, clients, and users in India. He will also take charge of strengthening relationships with advertisers, developers, content creators, and digital-first brands to foster deeper engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

Since joining Meta in 2020, Arun Srinivas has led the company’s Ads business in India, where he played a key role in building strategic partnerships with leading advertisers and agencies. His work has focused on core revenue-driving areas such as AI-powered advertising solutions, Reels monetisation, and Messaging-based outreach.

Over the past four years, Srinivas has emerged as one of the company’s most influential figures in India’s digital marketing landscape. His leadership in navigating platform innovation and business growth has been instrumental in Meta’s ability to evolve in an increasingly competitive market.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata, Arun Srinivas brings nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing across a diverse set of industries. Prior to Meta, he held senior leadership positions at Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and WestBridge Capital, where he built and led teams focused on market expansion and consumer engagement.

This extensive background equips him with a nuanced understanding of both traditional business dynamics and emerging digital trends—skills that are especially valuable as Meta positions itself at the intersection of social commerce, short-form video, and generative AI.

Srinivas takes charge at a time when Meta in India is doubling down on key innovation areas. Platforms like WhatsApp, Reels, and its expanding AI-driven ad infrastructure are central to Meta’s growth playbook. The company is also increasingly collaborating with Indian startups, creators, and businesses to build locally relevant solutions.

With Srinivas at the helm, Meta aims to integrate its global innovation with the unique needs of the Indian market—creating a leadership blueprint that balances scale, localisation, and impact.

What This Means for Meta India

Srinivas' appointment signals continuity and momentum for Meta in India. His promotion from within reflects a commitment to leadership stability and insider expertise. It also comes at a time when the digital advertising ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and consumer engagement is shifting towards personalised, video-first, and messaging-led experiences.

Under his leadership, Meta is expected to deepen its partnerships across industries, accelerate adoption of AI-driven business tools, and advance its vision for the digital economy in India.