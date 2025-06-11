Greaves Electric Mobility appoints Vikas Singh as Managing Director

With two decades of experience in leadership, Vikas Singh has joined Greaves Electric Mobility MMTC-PAMP India.

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton, has announced the appointment of Vikas Singh as Managing Director, effective June. Singh brings over two decades of leadership experience across top-tier consumer companies in India, with a proven track record of turning around businesses in highly competitive markets.

In his new role, Singh will be responsible for steering the company’s strategic vision, scaling operations, and driving innovation in the fast-evolving electric mobility space. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Greaves’ position as a key player in India's growing EV ecosystem.

“My career has been defined by handling principal portfolios across some of the finest consumer companies in India and turning around businesses in hypercompetitive spaces, often placed at a significant disadvantage,” Singh shared.

He emphasised his approach of building businesses grounded in strong fundamentals—people, products, customer experience, digital access, asset productivity, and strategic execution. Singh believes in cultivating a culture of innovation and responsibility, supported by high-performing teams that deliver ambitious goals.

Before joining Greaves Electric Mobility, Singh served as the MD and CEO at MMTC-PAMP, where he led a significant business transformation. Under his leadership, the company achieved a three-fold increase in profits, launched new product categories, built a robust in-house digital ecosystem, and won several accolades—including a spot in Forbes India’s Top 10 Corporate Brands for 2023–24.

“MMTC-PAMP was perhaps my steepest and most challenging learning curve yet,” Singh noted. “The pace and volatility of a regulated, ultra-high-value category—along with managing a state-of-the-art refining unit and an internationally financed treasury—sharpened my leadership capabilities further.”

Singh now looks forward to applying his extensive experience to the electric mobility sector, with a vision to build winning portfolios and agile teams that can thrive in a dynamic and future-facing industry.