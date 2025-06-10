ASK Asset & Wealth Management appoints Amit Singh as Group CHRO

Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group has announced the appointment of Amit Singh as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). This strategic appointment underlines ASK’s continued commitment to strengthening its people-first culture and driving its next phase of transformation and growth.

Singh brings with him over two decades of rich experience in the human resources domain, specifically within the financial services industry. His proven track record in shaping future-ready HR ecosystems, culture transformation, and talent strategies aligns with ASK’s vision to scale a high-performing, agile, and values-driven organisation.

His deep expertise in employer branding and change management will enhance our ability to attract, engage and retain top talent across the Group.

Before joining ASK, Singh was the Chief People Officer at PNB Housing Finance, where he led a comprehensive transformation across human resources, administration, CSR, and ESG. Amit has also held leadership roles at SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd, IDFC First Bank, TCS and Blue Star Infotech.

Sunil Rohokale, Co-founder, CEO & MD, ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Amit to the ASK family as we continue our ASK 3.0 journey of transformation and scale. His extensive experience in leading HR transformation will be key in fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and purpose.

“It is a privilege to be part of ASK’s transformational journey. I resonate deeply with ASK’s client-first philosophy and long-term growth mindset. I look forward to building a progressive and inclusive work environment that prioritizes our people and propels the group toward its ambitious future. Together, we aim to unlock human potential at scale and build a best-in-class employer brand in the financial services space,” said Singh.

Singh holds an MBA and is an ICF-certified coach. He was named among the “Global 200 Power Leaders in HR 2024” by White Page International.