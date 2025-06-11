Landmark Group appoints Ina Bajwa as Group Head of Talent & Engagement

UAE-based Landmark Group has appointed Ina Bajwa as Group Head of Talent and Engagement, bringing her on board as part of the Group HR leadership team. Based in Dubai, Bajwa will lead the development and implementation of an integrated talent strategy for the Group’s omnichannel retail and hospitality businesses across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

In her new role, Bajwa is tasked with aligning talent development with business outcomes, strengthening CEO and executive succession planning across brands and geographies, and accelerating leadership readiness. She will also focus on enhancing employee engagement and performance through strategic talent initiatives.

Sharing her excitement in a LinkedIn post, Bajwa wrote, “A new chapter. A new region. A familiar purpose… The real excitement continues to lie in the role of talent as a business multiplier—enabling this linkage for a group of companies globally and watching it shape business outcomes at the confluence of people, organizations, culture, values, and purpose.”

Before joining Landmark Group, Bajwa served as Chief Talent Officer at Tata Digital, where she led talent and leadership development for the youngest company in the Tata Group. Over her nearly 12-year tenure with the Tatas, she held various key roles and gained deep insights into the evolving business and people agenda across the Group’s companies. Her previous stints include leadership roles at HSBC and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Reflecting on her time at the Tata Group, Bajwa expressed gratitude: “To the many leaders, colleagues, mentors, and team members across the Tata Group—you’ve shaped me in ways I’m only beginning to understand. Thank you for the opportunities, the trust, and the many moments of stretch and support.”

She also praised the strong talent focus at Landmark, citing “sponsorship from board members, alignment with the Group Executive Leadership, and the appetite in leaders, managers, and employees to scale the talent agenda further.”

Landmark Group’s purpose is to enrich lives through homegrown, value-led, and omnichannel brands spanning fashion, kids’ fashion, home, electronics, grocery, hospitality, food, and leisure.

“Here’s to new markets, new challenges, and the purposeful work of building talent-centric workplaces,” she concluded.