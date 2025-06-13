​​SBI General Insurance appoints Mohd. Arif Khan as Deputy CEO

With a background in mathematics and certifications in risk and wealth management, Shri Mohd. Arif Khan joins SBI General Insurance as Deputy CEO. His appointment brings deep financial insight and operational excellence to one of India’s leading general insurers.

SBI General Insurance, a leading player in India’s general insurance landscape, has announced the appointment of Shri Mohd. Arif Khan as the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Deputy CEO). The move reflects the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its leadership and accelerating growth across markets, especially in the face of evolving customer needs and digital transformation.

With a distinguished 25-year career at State Bank of India (SBI), Shri Khan is recognised as a seasoned banking professional with wide-ranging expertise across retail banking, operational management, core banking implementation, and strategic training. He began his journey at SBI in 2000 as a Probationary Officer and steadily ascended through the ranks, holding multiple leadership roles over the years.

In his most recent assignment, he served as General Manager, Network-I, at SBI’s Local Head Office in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was responsible for overseeing a large portfolio of business functions and spearheading operational excellence across regional branches. His experience in managing high-impact financial projects and people-centric leadership makes him a strong asset in SBI General Insurance’s growth journey.

Welcoming him to the team, Shri Naveen Chandra Jha, Managing Director and CEO of SBI General Insurance, expressed optimism and confidence in the appointment. He said:

“We are delighted to welcome Shri Mohd. Arif Khan to the SBI General Insurance leadership team. His vast experience across diverse banking functions, strong strategic expertise, and deep understanding of the business will be instrumental in propelling the company to greater heights. I look forward to working closely with him as we drive innovation, enhance customer value, and further strengthen our position in the general insurance industry.”

Khan’s leadership will be critical as the insurance company deepens its product offerings, navigates increasing competition, and aligns its services to meet rising expectations in both urban and underserved markets.

Commenting on his new role, Shri Mohd. Arif Khan said: “I am delighted to be a part of the SBI General Insurance family. India’s general insurance sector offers tremendous potential for transformative growth, and I see great opportunity for SBI General to lead the way. I look forward to building a superior customer experience, delivering profitable growth, introducing innovative products to meet evolving needs, and expanding our footprint in underserved markets. My focus will be on creating meaningful value for our customers, stakeholders, and the communities we serve.”

Academic & Professional Credentials

In addition to his rich experience, Shri Khan brings robust academic and professional credentials. He holds a postgraduate degree in Mathematics and is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (ISACA, USA). He has also completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Wealth Management (PGDFA) from the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) and a Risk Management certification from the Risk Management Association of India (RMAI).

His technical qualifications, coupled with years of practical leadership, position him to support the company’s strategic ambitions, particularly in tech-enabled product delivery and operational risk management.

With this appointment, SBI General Insurance continues to reinforce its executive leadership amid increasing sectoral challenges and opportunities. India’s general insurance market has been evolving rapidly with digital disruption, increased customer awareness, and the rising need for tailored risk solutions.

The inclusion of a leader with in-depth banking and operational knowledge is seen as a significant step toward building greater resilience, driving customer-centric transformation, and delivering stakeholder value in the long run.

SBI General Insurance is a joint venture between the State Bank of India and other shareholders, and is one of the fastest-growing general insurers in the country. The company offers a wide range of insurance products across motor, health, travel, and property segments.