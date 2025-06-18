Genpact introduces mandatory 10-hour workdays in India, sparking employee backlash

Employees at Genpact are speaking out against a new 10-hour daily work policy implemented across some Indian offices. With minimal financial incentive and mounting workplace stress, the move has sparked criticism over declining work-life balance and rising attrition.

Global professional services firm Genpact is facing increasing criticism from employees after introducing a mandatory 10-hour daily work schedule in select Indian offices, including Hyderabad. The policy, which includes the use of an internal dashboard to track “active hours,” has drawn fire for allegedly undermining employee wellbeing while offering little in return.

According to internal communications and widespread commentary on platforms such as Reddit and Fishbowl, employees have reported heightened pressure, fatigue, and a sharp dip in morale. Many argue that the enforced longer hours, while technically legal under Indian labour laws, are out of sync with the global shift toward more flexible work models in the post-pandemic world.

“The expectation of logging 10 active hours each day is not only unrealistic for many roles, but it also signals a complete disregard for personal time,” an employee posted anonymously on Reddit. “The ₹3,000 incentive hardly covers the cost of our additional mental and physical effort.”

At the heart of the criticism is Genpact’s internal productivity monitoring system, which tracks time spent on tasks and flags irregularities. Employees allege that even minor deviations are now being categorised as “behavioural issues”, creating an atmosphere of fear and hyper-surveillance.

The incentive for complying with the new rule? A reported ₹3,000 per month, which breaks down to approximately ₹150 per day—a figure that many employees see as symbolic rather than compensatory.

“For an extra hour of work every day, we are being offered less than what some people spend on coffee,” remarked a user on Fishbowl, highlighting the disconnect between expectations and remuneration.

Allegations of Ageism and Strategic Turnover

The backlash isn’t only about extended hours or poor incentives. Some employees have alleged that the policy may be a strategic move to replace older staff with newer recruits on altered terms and lower pay scales.

While these claims remain unverified, multiple online posts describe a tense workplace climate, suggesting that the policy is contributing to a deliberate “churn and burn” approach to workforce restructuring.

These concerns come as India’s IT-BPM sector faces increasing pressure to optimise margins amid global economic uncertainty and rapid automation. But experts warn that short-term cost efficiencies could come at the expense of long-term employee loyalty and brand reputation.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, Genpact has not released an official statement addressing the backlash or clarifying its rationale behind the policy. The silence has only fuelled employee unrest, with attrition reportedly on the rise.

In an era where workplace culture is increasingly linked to talent retention, the company may soon have to reconsider its stance. Observers say Genpact will likely monitor outcomes closely, but if dissatisfaction continues to mount, a course correction may be inevitable.