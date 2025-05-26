Accenture appoints Parived Bhatnagar as Head HR for EMEA and AIOC

He has built a strong portfolio working with Fortune 500 firms and fast-growing companies across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, IT/ITES, telecom, healthcare, FMCG, BFSI, retail, infrastructure, and energy.

Parived Bhatnagar has been appointed as the Head of HR for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and the Advanced Technology Centres in India (AIOC) at Accenture. He announced the news via a LinkedIn post, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head HR, EMEA, AIOC at Accenture!”

In this newly expanded role, Bhatnagar will play a key part in aligning human resources strategies with Accenture’s broader business objectives. He will be responsible for partnering with EMEA business leads to enable profitable growth through targeted organisation transformation initiatives and high-impact talent strategies.

Additionally, he will lead a team of 50 HR professionals who manage the end-to-end employee lifecycle for a workforce of over 30,000 employees across the EMEA region. As part of his responsibilities, Bhatnagar will also serve on the HR Leadership Council of Accenture India, contributing to the broader regional and global HR agenda.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Bhatnagar brings a wealth of experience in corporate HR, strategic HR, M&A HR, organisational consulting, and HR technology. He has worked extensively across South Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, delivering solutions in organisational effectiveness, talent management, and people strategy alignment.

Over the years, he has built a robust portfolio working with a wide spectrum of clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to high-growth enterprises across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, IT/ITES, telecom, healthcare, FMCG, BFSI, retail, infrastructure, and energy. His cross-sectoral expertise gives him a unique lens on the evolving challenges and opportunities within the global workforce landscape.

Bhatnagar is an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi, where he completed his postgraduate studies. His academic grounding, combined with global exposure, positions him well to guide Accenture’s talent agenda in a period marked by rapid technological change and heightened focus on workforce transformation.

Throughout his career, Bhatnagar has held leadership roles at globally recognised firms, including Accenture, Aon Hewitt, Deloitte, and SAP. In these positions, he has played a pivotal role in shaping people strategies and implementing large-scale transformation programmes that align talent with business outcomes.

Accenture continues to invest in strengthening its HR leadership as part of its strategic focus on agility, scalability, and people-centric growth. The appointment of Bhatnagar reflects the company's commitment to ensuring that its workforce strategies are future-ready and aligned with market dynamics across regions.

The news of his appointment was first shared publicly on LinkedIn, underscoring the growing trend of professionals using social platforms to share key career updates and professional milestones.