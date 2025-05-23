UKG appoints Tanuka Bairagi as Vice President – HR for India

With over 20 years of experience, the HR leader will drive people strategy as UKG advances its AI-led innovation and growth plans.

In a strategic move reinforcing its commitment to innovation and growth in the Indian market, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) solutions, has appointed Tanuka Bairagi as Vice President – Human Resources for India.

Tanuka Bairagi steps into her new role at a pivotal moment for UKG, which is undergoing a transformation to become an AI-first company. With a strong focus on product modernisation, data-driven decision-making, and reimagining employee experiences through technology, the organisation is seeking to build an even stronger foundation through leadership excellence in human resources.

In her LinkedIn announcement, Bairagi expressed her enthusiasm about contributing to UKG’s mission. “We are on a mission to inspire every organisation to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all,” she wrote. “I'm truly looking forward to contributing to this dynamic culture and partnering with the brilliant team to shape our people strategy and unlock even greater potential.”

Tanuka Bairagi is a seasoned HR professional with a career spanning over two decades. She brings with her a proven track record of leading strategic HR initiatives across multiple industries, having worked with top-tier organisations prior to her UKG appointment. Known for her collaborative leadership style, strong employee engagement orientation, and experience in navigating complex business environments, Bairagi is expected to play a key role in further strengthening UKG’s workforce in India.

Her experience aligns well with UKG’s current goals. As the company pivots towards an AI-first approach, building a people-centric strategy remains paramount — and Bairagi’s appointment is a clear signal of that commitment.

India plays a crucial role in UKG’s global operations. Currently, the company employs nearly 4,000 team members, known internally as ‘U Krewers’, across product innovation, engineering, AI, and customer experience functions. The India team has been instrumental in driving UKG’s technological advancement and customer-centric solutions across more than 80,000 organisations worldwide.

As UKG continues to expand its footprint, the leadership role of HR becomes increasingly important in nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and supporting a culture of inclusion and excellence. Bairagi’s leadership is expected to help UKG further enhance employee experience, streamline talent acquisition, and implement forward-looking HR practices that align with business goals.