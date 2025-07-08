Aditi Consulting appoints Pankaj Gupta as Head of HR-India

With over 14 years of experience, Pankaj Gupta has joined Aditi Consulting from Credera.

Aditi Consulting, a digital engineering services company, has appointed Pankaj Gupta as its new Head of Human Resources for the India region, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening its people strategy and enhancing operational excellence across the organisation.

In this role, Gupta is responsible for leading the HR function across the India region. His focus is on building a people-first culture, strengthening operational excellence, and aligning HR closely with business outcomes.

He joins Aditi Consulting from Credera, where he worked as lead-human resources (compensation and management, and operations-India and APAC).

With over 14 years of HR leadership experience spanning India, the US, Australia, and New Zealand, Gupta brings a strong track record in HR operations, total rewards, talent acquisition, strategic HR, and employee engagement. His global perspective and process-driven approach are set to play a key role in shaping Aditi’s people-first culture.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Aditi Consulting continues its growth trajectory in India along with a global vision, with a sharpened focus on building empowered teams, leveraging technology for scalable HR practices, and driving business-aligned talent initiatives.

Aditi Consulting is a premier global talent and technology solutions firm started in 1994 that partners with organisations to accelerate innovation and drive growth. With a presence across the US, India, and LATAM, Aditi specialises in delivering high-impact workforce solutions, digital transformation services, and project-based engagements to Fortune 500 clients across industries such as technology, healthcare, BFSI, and telecom.