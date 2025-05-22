IPO bound Xpheno appoints Khyati Mehta as HR Head

After announcing the appointment of CEO designate recently, IPO bound specialist staffing company Xpheno has announced the appointment of Khyati Mehta as its Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO).

With 15 years of experience in HR, Khyati’s previous role was with [24]7.ai, a leading customer experience company, where she made a significant impact on the organisation with a predominantly young workforce.

“Connecting with the diverse workforce, especially the younger employees who serve our customers and their changing preferences, requires a certain energy, and we found that in Khyati”, said Francis Padamadan, CEO Designate of Xpheno. “Khyati not only brings the orientation to engage with the younger workforce but also the expertise to groom inhouse talent, which makes her a crucial hire for us to leapfrog our development,” he added.

“Xpheno believes building a connection with the role, team, manager, and the brand is the key to fulfilling employment, and it resonates with me”, said Khyati Mehta, HR Head Xpheno. “The opportunity to develop recruiters into specialists in the AI world and increase the recruiter productivity aligns perfectly with my expertise and aspiration. Xpheno has quickly built a specialist reputation in the staffing industry, and I look forward to collaborating with this young leadership team.”

“As Xpheno steps into its 9th year, it has set important financial milestones, including surpassing INR 500 crore in turnover. Employee costs are the single largest line on staffing companies' balance sheets, and getting the best out of our people and a meaningful career is a top priority for us, said Anil Ethanur, co-founder of Xpheno.

India’s $6 billion specialist staffing market is evolving rapidly. Over 60 new GCCs enter the country annually, hiring about 20,000 new headcounts from existing IT pools, while more than 50,000 software engineers migrate out of India each year. This dynamic presents unique staffing opportunities for Xpheno's growth.