Netflix appoints Patty Bear as Senior Director, HR Business Partner

Netflix has appointed Patty Bear as its new Senior Director, HR Business Partner, marking a significant addition to its global people leadership team. Effective June, Bear steps into the role with nearly two decades of HR experience — including a transformative decade-long tenure at PayPal.

In her new position, Bear will play a key role in shaping Netflix’s people strategy and culture during a time of global expansion and innovation. Known for its emphasis on talent, storytelling, and forward-thinking work culture, Netflix is widely regarded as one of the most admired employers worldwide — and Bear is excited to be a part of that journey.

“I’m thrilled to share that I’m joining Netflix!” she posted on LinkedIn. “I’m beyond excited to start this next adventure and contribute to a company known for its innovation, culture, and storytelling that resonates with millions around the world.”

Before joining Netflix, Bear served as Senior Director, HR Business Partner at PayPal for almost 10 years, where she was instrumental in supporting major organizational and cultural transformation efforts. During her time at PayPal, she helped drive talent development, leadership growth, and HR business alignment across the organization.

Reflecting on her time there, she wrote: “After nearly 10 incredible years at PayPal, it’s time to turn the page to a new chapter. I’m immensely grateful for the journey — the opportunities, challenges, and most importantly, the brilliant and supportive people I’ve been fortunate to work alongside.”

As she transitions into her new role at Netflix, Bear thanked her former colleagues and mentors: “To everyone who’s been part of this journey so far — thank you. And to those I’ll meet on this new path — I can’t wait to get started.”

With her deep expertise in strategic HR partnership and culture building, Patty Bear’s appointment is poised to further strengthen Netflix’s reputation as an employer that values both innovation and its people.