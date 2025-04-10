PayPal India VP-HR Jayanthi Vaidyanathan steps down after 17-year tenure

After nearly two decades at the helm of PayPal India’s HR function, Jayanthi Vaidyanathan steps into a new phase, leaving behind a legacy of culture-building and transformation.

Jayanthi Vaidyanathan, Vice President and Head of HR at PayPal India, has stepped down after an illustrious 17-year journey with the company. She joined PayPal in 2008 as the HR Head for India, tasked with establishing and scaling the India operations from the ground up.

“After an amazing 17-year journey at PayPal, I’m stepping into the next phase of my exploration,” she announced in a heartfelt LinkedIn post.

Reflecting on her journey, she wrote, “Fast forward to today, we’ve grown to nearly 7,000 people across multiple locations in India, cutting across engineering, product management, analytics, customer support, and more—playing a pivotal role in PayPal's global strategy.”

Although she has not confirmed her next professional move, Vaidyanathan shared her excitement about what lies ahead: “I’ve not firmed up my next phase yet—taking a moment to pause and recharge. I remain deeply passionate about the role HR leadership plays in creating cultures that respect, care for, and empower people. I’m looking forward to meaningful collaboration—be it coaching, advisory, or other roles—helping organizations navigate transformation with thoughtful people strategy.”

She also recounted the highlights of her time at PayPal, including building the India ecosystem, enhancing PayPal’s employer brand, and leading through critical business transformations. “It’s been an incredible ride, filled with deep learning, great relationships, and a keen sense of purpose,” she wrote.

Thanking her colleagues and HR team, she added, “It’s been a privilege to serve both my regional and India teams. Many of them have earned their own laurels in prestigious forums. My heartfelt thanks to each one of you for your rock-solid support and friendship—this journey has truly been special.”