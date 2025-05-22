Kalpan Desai joins AtrangiI Networks as CHRO

Kalpan Desai, who brings close to two decades of experience, has previously worked with Sony Pictures.

OTT platform AtrangIi Networks has appointed Kalpan Desai as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately.

Desai announced his new role on LinkedIn, “Thrilled to announce my role as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Atrangii Networks Pvt. Ltd. & Ullu Digital Ltd.!”

He added, “The past few months have been an incredible journey—crafting transformative talent strategies, driving culture shifts, and building high-performing teams in the fast-paced world of OTT entertainment. Grateful for the mentors, lessons, and teams that have shaped my path so far. Now, the real excitement begins as we script the next chapter of growth and innovation together!”

With more than 18 years of experience across India, Dubai, the UK, and the US, Desai is a senior HR leader known for driving talent and culture transformations across industries and geographies.

Desai was on a career break prior to joining Atrangi Networks. Before that, he served as Vice President – HR at Sony Pictures Networks. He has also held HR leadership roles at B2B Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, IndiaCast Media, Viacom18 Media, GroupM, and HT Media.

He holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Development from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat.

OTT in India: A Rapid Growth Story

India, one of the fastest-growing traditional TV markets, is projected to lead global growth in the over-the-top (OTT) segment through 2028, according to a recent PwC India report.

The report notes that the Indian OTT market reached Rs17,496 crore ($2.1 billion) and is expected to double by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%—the highest among the top 15 global markets.

The overall Entertainment & Media (E&M) sector in India has also maintained strong momentum. Valued at Rs 2.45 lakh crore in 2023, it is projected to reach Rs3.65 lakh crore by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Initially, OTT platforms faced resistance over concerns that they would overshadow theatrical releases. However, industry voices now recognise the synergy between OTT, traditional film, and TV.

“They only complement the entertainment business of cinema financially, making it more lucrative. The viewership on OTT is ever-increasing at a faster pace, now pegged at 20 per cent,” said G. P. Vijayakumar, film producer and distributor in the Malayalam film industry, as quoted by PIB.