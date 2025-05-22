Tata Power names Sanjay Banga as new CEO of renewable energy division

Banga will take over from Deepesh Nanda, who has stepped down from his role as President – Renewables citing personal reasons.

Tata Power has announced a significant leadership transition in its renewable energy arm. Sanjay Banga, a seasoned power sector veteran and the current head of the company’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) vertical, will take over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), effective 1 June 2025.

The appointment was disclosed by Tata Power in an official statement, in line with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Banga will succeed Deepesh Nanda, who has resigned from his position as President – Renewables due to personal commitments. Nanda will be relieved from his duties at the end of business hours on 31 May 2025.

Sanjay Banga brings with him nearly three decades of experience in the power and utilities sector. During his tenure at Tata Power, he has played a pivotal role in leading the T&D business, managing key operations across Mumbai, Delhi, Ajmer, and Powerlinks Transmission. Prior to this, Banga also served as the CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

His wide-ranging expertise spans operational technologies, project execution, regulatory affairs, and business process re-engineering—skills considered critical to the evolving demands of India’s green energy ambitions. Banga’s deep knowledge of utility operations and his proven track record in enhancing operational efficiency make him a strong fit to lead Tata Power’s renewable energy transition.

In a fast-growing sector shaped by India’s decarbonisation goals and the global shift toward sustainable energy, Tata Power’s strategic realignment underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership pipeline and driving future growth. TPREL plays a vital role in Tata Power’s clean energy roadmap, and under Banga’s leadership, the company is expected to focus on scaling its solar and wind portfolios, energy storage solutions, and distributed generation projects.

The appointment also reflects the company’s internal succession planning approach, ensuring business continuity and strategic clarity. While Tata Power has not yet announced a successor for Banga’s current role in the T&D business, an update is expected in due course.

With the renewable energy market in India expected to witness exponential growth over the next decade, leadership vision and execution capabilities will be key to gaining market share. Banga’s elevation signals Tata Power’s intent to stay at the forefront of this transformation.