Tesla to Microsoft: Inside the high-impact c-suite layoffs rocking corporate leadership

In a year marked by relentless disruption, leadership churn has become the new norm. From global tech titans to leading Indian banks, senior executives are being shown the door—not quietly, but in swift, headline-grabbing exits. Whether it’s performance pressure, internal politics, or a clash of values in today’s evolving workplace, no one in the C-suite seems untouchable in 2025.



This isn't just a story of job loss. It’s a story of corporate reinvention, the brutal side of digital transformation, and the price of being at the top when the winds of change blow too hard. Here’s a gripping look at the senior leaders who were let go, forced out, or abruptly sidelined this year.



Chief strategy officer – Yes Bank



Yes Bank stunned many in the Indian banking sector with a sweeping leadership shake-up. Among those let go were Akshay Sapru (head of affluent and private banking), Dhaval Shah (head of SME banking), Sanjiv Roy (head of fee business), and Pankaj Sharma (chief strategy officer). These exits were part of a ruthless internal restructuring effort.



Pankaj Sharma’s strategy transformation team was disbanded, and his digital banking vertical now reports directly to MD & CEO Prashant Kumar. What made the exits even more unsettling was the reported manner—emails sent overnight, leaders asked to vacate offices immediately. It was less a restructuring and more a corporate purge.



Executive – Microsoft India



Lathika Pai, a prominent former executive at Microsoft India, has taken the tech giant to court, alleging she was unfairly forced to resign. Her civil suit, demanding Rs 35.3 crore in damages, cites a hostile work environment and questions leadership accountability within the Indian arm of the global powerhouse. Pai’s legal battle has made headlines not only for its financial stakes but also for its implications on workplace ethics and diversity narratives in Indian tech. It's a cautionary tale about what happens when cultural misalignment and leadership values clash.



Director of artificial intelligence – Microsoft for Startups



Gabriela de Queiroz, a noted AI leader and vocal advocate for diversity in tech, was among the biggest names let go when Microsoft slashed 6,000 jobs globally in 2025. Her exit was symbolic. As Microsoft pivots from broad innovation to focused investment, even its most celebrated minds are being sacrificed for the altar of strategic consolidation. The move shocked many in the AI community.



Bureau chiefs and SVP – CBS News



CBS News began 2025 with a major talent bloodbath. Bureau chiefs Andre Rodriguez and Maryhelen Campa, along with senior vice president Chad Cross, were all laid off. This wasn’t just about cutting costs. It’s a clear sign CBS is moving away from traditional broadcast structures, embracing digital-first models. Legacy leaders, unfortunately, didn’t make the cut.



CEO – Cruise (a GM company)



Mark Whitten’s departure as CEO of GM’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise raised eyebrows—especially since he had only spent seven months in the role. His exit came as Cruise laid off almost 50% of its workforce. With growing regulatory scrutiny and delayed progress on robotaxis, GM appears to be hitting the brakes on moonshot bets. Whitten’s departure underscores how even CEOs are being made expendable in high-risk innovation zones.



Senior director of EV charging – Tesla



Tesla didn’t just trim fat in 2025—it took a scalpel to its leadership ranks. Among those let go were Rebecca Tinucci (senior director of EV charging) and Daniel Ho (head of new vehicle programs), part of 14,000 job cuts. Elon Musk’s memo reportedly suggested that these leaders had done great work but couldn’t scale with Tesla’s next phase. It was a brutal reminder: in hyper-growth companies, today’s rockstars can be tomorrow’s redundancy.



CEO – Evolv Technologies



Peter George was terminated as CEO of Evolv Technologies amid an ongoing investigation into the company’s sales practices. The board’s swift move was about optics as much as operations—aiming to restore investor trust in a high-stakes, high-valuation startup. The case reflects a rising intolerance for questionable leadership conduct, even in fast-growing sectors like AI and security.



Senior leadership – Bungie



Bungie, creators of the Destiny franchise, laid off 220 employees—nearly 17% of its staff. The layoffs affected key senior leaders across design, product, and operations. It’s a hard reset for the gaming company, long viewed as a creative powerhouse. The move shows that even the most beloved studios are being forced to adapt to shifting player expectations and mounting development costs.



Senior marketing leaders – Twitch



Twitch joined the 2025 layoff spree by eliminating roles in its brand marketing, creative, and experiential teams. Some of the platform’s most senior marketing heads were among those let go. Facing stagnating user growth and increasing scrutiny over content moderation, Twitch is realigning itself to leaner, performance-oriented operations.



Multiple C-suite exits – Unity



Unity’s leadership has seen multiple shakeups in the wake of mounting financial pressures and backlash over its pricing model changes in 2024. Several executives, including key senior VPs and heads of departments, have quietly exited. These exits signal that Unity’s turnaround strategy comes with an uncompromising approach to leadership accountability.





What do these exits mean?

These aren’t routine changes. They reflect deep, structural shifts and some sobering lessons:



1. Being at the top is riskier than ever – Today’s business volatility means even senior executives are no longer insulated. One wrong move—or even just a wrong strategic fit—can mean an abrupt exit.



2. No room for legacy baggage – Companies are actively replacing longstanding leaders with fresh talent that aligns better with their evolving DNA.



3. AI and automation = leadership risk too – As AI changes job structures, even leadership roles aren’t immune. Entire divisions are being restructured or absorbed under AI-led priorities.



4. Cultural misfit can be fatal – From lawsuits to toxic workplace allegations, leaders are being judged not only for delivery but also for their influence on company culture.



5. Global trend with local ripples – Indian corporates are catching up with global norms, as seen with Yes Bank and Microsoft India.



Leadership roles are no longer lifetime appointments. If you’re a senior executive reading this: the writing is on the wall. The new leadership playbook isn’t just about vision. It’s about values, velocity, and versatility. For companies, the message is clear: evolve your leadership faster than the market evolves, or be prepared to clean house.



Stay tuned, because if the first half of 2025 is any indicator, the biggest leadership shakeups might still be ahead.