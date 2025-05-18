News: Nothing makes you immune to restructuring: Microsoft’s former AI Director Gabriela de Queiroz reflects on layoffs

Business

Nothing makes you immune to restructuring: Microsoft’s former AI Director Gabriela de Queiroz reflects on layoffs

The restructuring impacts staff across all levels of the organisation, including teams at Microsoft-owned LinkedIn and several international divisions.
Nothing makes you immune to restructuring: Microsoft’s former AI Director Gabriela de Queiroz reflects on layoffs

Microsoft’s recent wave of layoffs, impacting nearly 6,000 employees or about 3% of its global workforce—has also affected Gabriela de Queiroz, the company’s former Director of AI. The job cuts come at a time when Microsoft is aggressively expanding its investments in artificial intelligence, yet simultaneously aiming to streamline operations by reducing managerial layers.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, de Queiroz shared her experience of being let go, reflecting on the paradox of high performance and vulnerability during corporate restructuring. “No matter how hard you work, how much you advocate for your company, or how many results and visibility you bring—none of that makes you immune to restructuring,” she wrote.

She acknowledged that she may have seen it coming: “Was I expecting it? Maybe.” Yet the emotional toll was clear. “Am I sad? Absolutely. I’m heartbroken to see so many talented people I’ve had the honor of working with being let go. These are people who cared deeply, went above and beyond, and truly made a difference.”

Despite the setback, de Queiroz remains optimistic. “My smile, my gratitude, my belief that each day is a gift—that’s all still here,” she noted.

According to her post, affected employees were asked to cease work immediately and set their out-of-office replies. But de Queiroz chose to stay a little longer—attending meetings, saying goodbye, and wrapping up her work. “That felt right to me,” she said.

As for what comes next, she admitted, “I don’t know yet. It’s too soon to say. But I trust that something good will come out of this.”

She closed her message with solidarity: “To those also affected—you’re not alone. We are at least 6,000. And to those who’ve reached out, thank you. Your kindness means everything right now.”

Read full story

Topics: Business, Talent Management, #Layoffs, #HRCommunity, #HRTech

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

The new ‘streets’ of opportunity

The new ‘streets’ of opportunity

Exclusive: Dapinder Singh Narula to lead Talent Management at Mankind Pharma

Exclusive: Dapinder Singh Narula to lead Talent Management at Mankind Pharma

The silent rise of hypertension in India’s workforce

The silent rise of hypertension in India’s workforce

86% CHROs say integrating AI agents is now central to their role: Salesforce

86% CHROs say integrating AI agents is now central to their role: Salesforce

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy