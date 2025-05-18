Nothing makes you immune to restructuring: Microsoft’s former AI Director Gabriela de Queiroz reflects on layoffs

The restructuring impacts staff across all levels of the organisation, including teams at Microsoft-owned LinkedIn and several international divisions.

Microsoft’s recent wave of layoffs, impacting nearly 6,000 employees or about 3% of its global workforce—has also affected Gabriela de Queiroz, the company’s former Director of AI. The job cuts come at a time when Microsoft is aggressively expanding its investments in artificial intelligence, yet simultaneously aiming to streamline operations by reducing managerial layers.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, de Queiroz shared her experience of being let go, reflecting on the paradox of high performance and vulnerability during corporate restructuring. “No matter how hard you work, how much you advocate for your company, or how many results and visibility you bring—none of that makes you immune to restructuring,” she wrote.

She acknowledged that she may have seen it coming: “Was I expecting it? Maybe.” Yet the emotional toll was clear. “Am I sad? Absolutely. I’m heartbroken to see so many talented people I’ve had the honor of working with being let go. These are people who cared deeply, went above and beyond, and truly made a difference.”

Despite the setback, de Queiroz remains optimistic. “My smile, my gratitude, my belief that each day is a gift—that’s all still here,” she noted.

According to her post, affected employees were asked to cease work immediately and set their out-of-office replies. But de Queiroz chose to stay a little longer—attending meetings, saying goodbye, and wrapping up her work. “That felt right to me,” she said.

As for what comes next, she admitted, “I don’t know yet. It’s too soon to say. But I trust that something good will come out of this.”

She closed her message with solidarity: “To those also affected—you’re not alone. We are at least 6,000. And to those who’ve reached out, thank you. Your kindness means everything right now.”