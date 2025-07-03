Woman employee at Infosys exposes harassment attempt, leads to arrest and internal review

An incident of workplace voyeurism at Infosys’ Bengaluru campus has led to the arrest of a senior employee and triggered wider discussions about corporate safety mechanisms and HR accountability in India Inc.

Workplace harassment remains one of the most pervasive yet underreported issues across corporate India. While policies and training programmes often promise zero tolerance, the reality on the ground can be vastly different—where incidents surface only after serious breaches, and resolution mechanisms fail to offer swift or effective redress. A recent case involving a senior associate consultant at Infosys brings this gap into sharp, unsettling focus.

On June 30, 2025, a woman employee at Infosys’ Electronic City campus in Bengaluru made a disturbing discovery that shocked her colleagues and sent ripples through the organisation. As first reported by The Times of India, the employee noticed a reflection on the cubicle door while using the office washroom. Trusting her instincts, she acted decisively: after seeing another woman leave a neighbouring stall, she re-entered and climbed onto the commode—only to discover a man in the adjacent stall standing on his own commode, allegedly recording her using a mobile phone, with his trousers down.

The man was later identified as 30-year-old Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a senior associate consultant at Infosys. According to Electronic City police, Mali immediately apologised when confronted, but the woman quickly alerted her colleagues. With assistance from housekeeping staff, he was detained before he could flee.

With the support of a female HR colleague, the woman checked Mali’s phone and found the video clip of herself saved on it. They deleted the file and took a screenshot for evidence. However, when police conducted a forensic review of the phone, they discovered over 50 similar objectionable clips, which had only been deleted from view and were still recoverable.

Mali, a Bachelor of Engineering graduate from Sangli district in Maharashtra, reportedly admitted to police that he had filmed at least one other female colleague and watched these videos for “personal satisfaction”. His parents were said to be “shocked and devastated” upon being informed of his arrest.

The woman formally filed a police complaint on July 1, following consultation with Infosys’ HR team and her husband. Mali was arrested and presented before the court. However, the magistrate granted him station bail, noting that the offences he was charged with carry a sentence of less than seven years and are thus bailable.

While Infosys has not been accused of inaction, the episode raises broader and pressing questions about the effectiveness of workplace safety frameworks and HR systems—not just within Infosys, but across corporate India. In this instance, it was not a formal reporting channel or company policy that led to the discovery of misconduct. It was the employee’s own vigilance and courage.

What makes the case particularly troubling is the apparent scale of the misconduct. The recovery of more than 50 voyeuristic videos from Mali’s phone strongly suggests a pattern rather than an isolated offence. If left undetected, this behaviour could have continued indefinitely—posing risks not only to victims, but to the organisation’s integrity and culture.

This incident underscores the structural weaknesses in workplace safety mechanisms and the role of HR. Despite well-documented policies and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) frameworks, many employees still hesitate to come forward—often due to fear of retaliation, shame, or distrust in internal systems. In many workplaces, HR departments, rather than serving as neutral protectors, are seen as protecting the company’s reputation first.

The Infosys case raises urgent questions: How many such incidents are never discovered? What real safeguards are in place to prevent repeated offences by internal employees? And when red flags do appear, are organisations equipped to act quickly, transparently, and in the interest of the victim?

Infosys acted promptly once the incident was discovered, but the key takeaway remains: prevention mechanisms failed. HR teams and corporate leaders across sectors must rethink the current model—from policy-based compliance to people-centred action. That includes enabling anonymous reporting systems, regular safety audits, trauma-informed training for HR, and creating a workplace culture where dignity, trust, and safety aren’t just buzzwords, but lived values.

The incident serves as both a cautionary tale and a call to action for every workplace in India.