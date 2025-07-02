Genpact denies 10-hour shift mandate, confirms 9-hour policy

Genpact has clarified that its official workday remains nine hours, including breaks, following internal concerns and online rumours of a 10-hour mandate. Leadership reaffirmed its commitment to balanced work norms and employee wellbeing.

In the wake of rising internal anxiety and social media speculation, Genpact’s senior leadership has issued a formal clarification, reaffirming that the company’s official workday remains nine hours including breaks. The move comes after allegations surfaced online suggesting that employees were being asked to extend their daily schedules to ten hours—a claim that quickly sparked backlash across platforms.

The company addressed the issue in a leadership statement, emphasising that there has been no change in its work-hour policy and that no manager has the authority to impose extended workdays beyond the company’s standard agreement. “Genpact is committed to maintaining a balanced, humane work environment,” the leadership stated, pointing to the importance of clear communication, especially in hybrid and remote work settings where ambiguity can erode morale.

The issue ignited broader discussions across India’s IT and BPM sectors about employee wellbeing, transparency in workplace expectations, and the impact of digital surveillance tools. Many professionals took to platforms like LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) to express concerns about increasing productivity demands and the psychological toll of extended screen time, especially without formal changes in contract terms.

While Genpact’s clarification may quell unrest internally, it highlights a growing sensitivity among white-collar workers toward even perceived shifts in employment norms. Experts note that workplace communication—especially around policy enforcement—is under closer scrutiny in today’s hybrid work culture, where boundaries between personal and professional life are often blurred.

The company’s reaffirmation mirrors a larger trend in the tech and services industry. Firms such as Infosys and Accenture have recently undertaken similar exercises to reassert structured work policies and address growing concerns around burnout and flexibility. As organisations scale AI and automation-led operations, the need for clear, empathetic people policies is becoming central to talent retention strategies.

Genpact’s swift clarification suggests an awareness of these realities and an attempt to align with industry best practices. “As productivity benchmarks evolve, so must our commitment to psychological safety and employee trust,” the statement implied, indirectly acknowledging that productivity should not come at the cost of employee wellbeing.

This incident serves as a cautionary example for employers navigating post-pandemic workforce expectations, reinforcing the need for transparent and timely communication. It also underscores the power of social media in shaping corporate narratives and employee sentiment—something leaders can no longer afford to ignore.