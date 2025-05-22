BMW India FS appoints Andreas Modlmayer as new MD & CEO

Modlmayer, with BMW Group since 2000, brings extensive global experience, having held leadership roles in key markets like New Zealand, China, and Hong Kong.

BMW India Financial Services has officially appointed Andreas Modlmayer as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, according to a company statement released on Wednesday. Modlmayer takes over from Jaejoon Lee, who will return to BMW Korea following his tenure in India.

This strategic leadership shift underlines BMW’s commitment to strengthening its operations in one of its most dynamic and promising markets—India. Modlmayer joins the Indian division from BMW Austria Bank in Greece, where he last served as CEO.

Having been associated with BMW Group since 2000, Modlmayer brings a wealth of international experience to the role. His global career within BMW Financial Services has spanned multiple key markets, including New Zealand, China, and Hong Kong, where he held various leadership positions. He began his career in the sales and marketing division of BMW Bank GmbH in Munich, gradually rising through the ranks to occupy several prominent roles across the group’s financial services ecosystem.

Commenting on the appointment, Lisa Ng, Regional CEO of BMW Group Financial Services for Asia Pacific, said, “Andreas Modlmayer brings with him valuable expertise and leadership acumen, with successful development of BMW Financial Services in diverse markets for over two decades. India is an important market for us, and we are confident that he will further add to the company's growth as he takes charge of BMW India Financial Services.”

Modlmayer steps into his new position at a time when BMW India is ramping up its financial offerings and mobility solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Indian luxury car market. His experience in managing financial services in both mature and emerging markets is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s vision of sustainable growth and customer-centric innovation.

BMW India Financial Services plays a crucial role in enabling access to BMW Group vehicles through customised financial products and premium ownership experiences. The leadership transition is anticipated to bring in a renewed strategic focus on expanding market penetration and digital finance capabilities in the region.

Modlmayer’s appointment also reflects BMW’s consistent practice of rotating senior leadership across geographies to foster cross-market insights and cultivate global leadership pipelines.