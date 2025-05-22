Juniper Green Energy appoints Ankush Malik as Chief Executive Officer

Before being named as the CEO, Ankush Malik was inducted into the Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on April 30, 2024.

Gurgaon-based clean energy producer Juniper Green Energy has announced a leadership appointment. The green energy company has appointed Ankush Malik as its Chief Executive Officer.

With over 15 years of experience in the power sector, Malik brings with him a track record of leadership, strategic execution, and deep industry insight. He has been a driving force behind Juniper Green Energy’s growth journey since November 12, 2018, and was inducted into the Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on April 30, 2024. His leadership has played a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s mission to deliver clean energy solutions that power a sustainable future.

In his new role as CEO, Malik will lead long-term growth strategies of the company and oversee all aspects of the company operations, business development, project development, construction, and regulatory aspects of the business. His appointment signifies a key moment in Juniper Green Energy’s trajectory as it aims to expand its presence and impact within India’s evolving renewable energy market.

“As India undergoes a transformative energy transition, Juniper Green Energy is positioned to capitalise on the growing renewable energy sector in India. I look forward to working closely with our teams and partners to create long-term, sustainable value for all our stakeholders,” said Mailk in a statement issued by the company.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Lucknow, Malik has held leadership positions at Orange Renewable Power and gained valuable experience at ICICI Bank and Lanco Infratech. He brings deep expertise in business development, regulatory affairs, and operational strategy, making him well-equipped to steer Juniper Green Energy’s growth.

“Ankush’s elevation to CEO is a natural progression of his remarkable contributions to the company. His deep understanding of the sector, combined with his execution focus and leadership vision, makes him the ideal choice to lead Juniper Green Energy through its next phase of growth. I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build a future-ready, resilient energy company,” said Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer.

Backed by Singapore-based investment firm AT Capital and Dutch energy & commodity trading company Vitol, Juniper Green Energy’s leadership appointment has come at a time when they are preparing to launch their initial public offering (IPO) by mid of this year.