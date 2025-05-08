M G Balasubrahmanya takes charge as Director (HR), HAL

With over three decades of experience with HAL, MG Balasubrahmanya has made significant contributions to the entire spectrum of Human Resources.

MG Balasubrahmanya has officially assumed charge as the Director (Human Resources) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), one of India's leading aerospace and defence public sector enterprises. Prior to this elevation, he was serving as Executive Director (Human Resources) at HAL’s Corporate Office, where he played a key role in shaping and implementing strategic HR initiatives.

Balasubrahmanya brings with him over 35 years of extensive experience in human resources, having joined HAL as a Management Trainee (Personnel) in 1989. Since then, he has held various leadership positions across Divisional, Complex, and corporate levels, contributing significantly to the evolution and strengthening of the HR function within the organization.

A strong academic foundation supports his career trajectory. He holds a Master’s degree in Social Work with a specialisation in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from the School of Social Work, Mangalore University. He also holds a Law degree from Osmania University and is a certified Internal Assessor for Competency Assessment. These qualifications have helped him navigate the complex and ever-evolving HR landscape in one of India’s most strategic sectors.

Throughout his distinguished career at HAL, Balasubrahmanya has demonstrated a deep commitment to employee welfare, organizational effectiveness, and business alignment. His areas of expertise span a wide spectrum of HR functions, including Industrial Relations, Legal and Disciplinary matters, Training and Skill Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, Facility and Estate Management, and Vigilance.

In his recent role as Executive Director (HR), he prioritised talent acquisition and retention, with a strong emphasis on nurturing a culture of continuous learning, digital transformation, and process efficiency. He championed initiatives aimed at enhancing employee engagement, productivity, and organizational resilience. His leadership was instrumental in developing and aligning HR policies with the dynamic business requirements and long-term strategic goals of HAL.

With his appointment as Director (Human Resources), Balasubrahmanya is expected to continue HAL’s journey of modernizing its HR practices, promoting employee-centric policies, and ensuring robust HR governance. His vast institutional knowledge and people-first leadership approach are seen as key enablers for sustaining HAL’s competitive edge in the aerospace and defence sector.

As HAL continues to play a vital role in advancing India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing, Balasubrahmanya’s leadership is poised to strengthen the company’s human capital strategies and contribute meaningfully to its overall mission.