Jeh Aerospace appoints Anuradha Das as Chief People Officer

In this role, Anuradha Das will be responsible for leading talent transformation and culture strategy.

Jeh Aerospace, which specialises in the precision manufacturing of aerospace and defense components, tools, and assemblies, has announced the appointment of Anuradha Das as the company’s Chief People Officer (CPO).

“At Jeh Aerospace, Anuradha will lead people operations, focusing on fostering a high-performance and inclusive culture,” reads a statement issued by Jeh Aerospace.

She will be responsible for establishing the company’s people and culture framework from the ground up, including talent acquisition, organisational design, performance management, learning and development, and leadership enablement.

With a proven track record in shaping people strategies at scale, Das brings deep expertise in human resources, organisational design, and inclusive leadership to her new role.

She joins Jeh Aerospace after a distinguished two-decade career with top global companies, including her stint as the Chief of People Strategy at Jaguar Land Rover Technology and Business Services Limited, India.

Das also served as the inaugural Chief Diversity Officer at Tata Motors, held senior leadership roles at the Engineering and Research Centre, and broke new ground as the first woman Plant HR Head at both the Sanand and Pune manufacturing plants.

Speaking on her appointment, Vishal R Sanghavi, Founder & CEO, and Venkatesh Mudragalla, Co-founder & COO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Anuradha to the Jeh Aerospace family. Her deep expertise, strategic mindset, and people-first leadership philosophy make her an ideal fit for our bold vision. At Jeh, we believe that the fusion of exceptional talent and transformative technology is the key to driving meaningful change. Anuradha’s appointment marks a pivotal step in bringing this vision to life. We’re excited to have Anuradha lead this crucial evolution”

“Together, we aim to build and strengthen talent that not only meets the needs of the aerospace and defence sector but is globally benchmarked for its competence and skill. I look forward to advancing the founders’ vision of nurturing a resilient talent ecosystem and culture that addresses global supply chain disruptions in the A&D industry,” said Das.

Jeh Aerospace recently inaugurated the Jeh Centre of Aerospace Skill (JCAS)—a first-of-its-kind Centre of Excellence to strengthen India’s aerospace manufacturing talent.