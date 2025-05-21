Exclusive: Abhinaya Nagarajan moves from InCred to lead Talent Acquisition at Abhinandan Ventures

As Group Head – Talent Acquisition, Nagarajan will lead the development and execution of the group’s comprehensive talent strategy, with a strong emphasis on leadership hiring, capability enhancement, and scaling the workforce in line with the growth goals of each venture.

In an exclusive update to People Matters, it has been confirmed that Abhinaya Nagarajan has joined Abhinandan Ventures (formerly Lodha Ventures) as Group Head – Talent Acquisition. The group is known for backing a diverse portfolio of future-focused ventures such as The House of Abhinandan Lodha, Tomorrow Capital, Bonito Designs, BeyondSkool, and the Sheetal Lodha Foundation.

With a sharp focus on new-age, tech-driven businesses, Abhinandan Ventures continues to invest in leadership talent that can fuel scale, innovation, and sustainable growth across its ecosystem.

Abhinaya brings over 15 years of professional experience in Human Resources, with a core focus on Talent Acquisition and HR Business Partnering. Her expertise lies in setting up and scaling HR functions from the ground up, and in shaping people strategies tailored to evolving business needs.

Most recently, she was associated with InCred Financial Services, where she led the HR function for InCred Capital, covering business verticals such as Investment Banking, Asset Management, Alternatives, and International Wealth. She also played a key role in building the organisation’s Campus Relations strategy—an essential step in long-term talent pipeline development.

Her prior stints include leadership and HR roles at notable firms such as Infosys and ICICI Bank, where she gained experience across industries and business contexts, further sharpening her talent lens.

Nagarajan holds an MBA in Human Resources from K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research and has an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering. This combination of technical and people-oriented education gives her a unique edge in partnering with both business and technology leaders.

In her new role at Abhinandan Ventures, Nagarajan will work closely with leadership across the group’s ventures to strengthen their employer brand, scale hiring operations, and build future-ready teams that can support aggressive growth goals.