Exclusive: HCL Tech to double down on upskilling for FY26, confirms CHRO

HCL Technologies plans to intensify its fresher recruitment efforts in the fiscal year 2025–26, signaling a strong focus on talent pipeline expansion.

HCL Technologies will continue to focus on employee upskilling in artificial intelligence (AI) through FY2025–26, said Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief Human Resources Officer, during a conversation with People Matters at the company’s Q4 press briefing in Noida.

Sundararajan emphasised that AI capabilities will remain a core pillar of HCL's workforce development strategy as the organisation gears up for a more digitally driven future.

In addition to upskilling, hiring fresh talent remains a key agenda. While specific hiring targets were not disclosed, Sundararajan confirmed that the company plans to hire a significant number of freshers in the new fiscal year.

In Q4 alone, HCL Tech increased its headcount by 2,665 employees, including 1,805 freshers. For the full financial year, the company onboarded 7,829 freshers, contributing to a year-over-year headcount increase of 4,061. As of March 2025, HCL Tech’s total employee count stands at 223,420. Out of the total employee count, women represent 28.8% of its total workforce.

On employee retention, the company reported an attrition rate of 13%, marking a 24 basis-point improvement over the previous year, signaling strengthened retention strategies and workplace stability. Sundararajan attributed HCL Tech’s stabilised attrition rate over time to its upskilling initiatives. Notably, the company upskilled 106,000 employees in AI—more than double its initial target of 50,000 for FY2024–25.

Regarding salary revisions, Sundararajan stated that the company is in the process of finalising its 2024 compensation cycle, with new wage structures set to take effect in October 2024. As part of this cycle, HCL Tech announced a 7% salary hike, with top performers receiving increases between 12–15%.