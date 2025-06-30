CHRO movement of the month: Leadership shifts shaping the people agenda

Accenture, Bhati AXA, Eternis Fine Chemicals, Havells India, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, Pizza Hut, Hero Cycles, and Landmark Group are some of the organisations announced people leadership change in June 2025.

As the first quarter of FY 2025–26 wraps up, organisations across sectors are signaling a renewed focus on talent strategy, cultural transformation, and leadership continuity. Several companies have announced key changes in their HR leadership, underscoring the critical role people leaders play in driving business resilience and growth.

From promotions and strategic hires to global expansions and cultural pivots, here’s a look at the most notable CHRO and HR leadership movements from June 2025.

Bharti AXA Life

Amber Prakash has been elevated as Vice President – Human Resources, effective June 2025. A long-serving member of the organisation, Prakash has been associated with Bharti AXA Life for over 16 years, holding key roles across various HR functions.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm promoted Pooja Joshi to Senior Director, HR Business Partner, highlighting its ongoing commitment to inclusive leadership and agile people strategies.

Accenture

Global professional services giant Accenture has appointed Kate Clifford as its new Global Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer, a move that underscores the company’s deep focus on leadership continuity and strategic reinvention. The appointment was officially announced this week and comes as part of Accenture’s broader effort to integrate its human capital strategy with its ambitious Reinvention Services agenda.

Eternis Fine Chemicals

Eternis Fine Chemicals, a global manufacturer of aroma chemicals now expanding rapidly into the personal care sector, has appointed Hari Menon as its new Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective June.

In his new role, Menon is responsible for shaping and executing Eternis’ global people strategy, driving talent management, and leading cultural transformation across the organization.

Havells India

Havells India, a leading FMEG company with a global footprint, has appointed Bhuwnesh Singh Chauhan as Vice President – Human Resources.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) that offers integrated design-to-build solutions for the hydrocarbon industry, announced the elevation of Sachin Bordavekar as the new Head of Human Resources (Services), effective June.

Tata Digital

Tata Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has appointed Amit Kejriwal as its new Head of Total Rewards (Compensation and Benefits).

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Kejriwal wrote, “Excited to announce my appointment as Head of Total Rewards (Compensation and Benefits) at Tata Digital! This opportunity opens doors to career advancement and personal growth. Looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a division of US-based Yum! Brands has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments of Nazia Abidi as Chief People & Culture Officer for the Indian Subcontinent.

The key appointment came at a pivotal juncture for the brand as it continues to scale its expansion across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth and building a people-first workplace.

Hero Cycles

Arpit Jain has taken over as the Head of Human Resources & Admin at Hero Cycles Ltd, one of India’s oldest and most iconic bicycle manufacturers. With a career spanning more than 10 years, Jain’s appointment marks a significant addition to Hero Cycles’ leadership team as the company continues to strengthen its people strategy and culture transformation.

Landmark Group

UAE-based Landmark Group has appointed Ina Bajwa as Group Head of Talent and Engagement, bringing her on board as part of the Group HR leadership team. Based in Dubai, Bajwa leads the development and implementation of an integrated talent strategy for the Group’s omnichannel retail and hospitality businesses across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group

Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group has announced the appointment of Amit Singh as the Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). This strategic appointment underlines ASK’s continued commitment to strengthening its people-first culture and driving its next phase of transformation and growth.

Aurore Life Science

Aurore Life Sciences has elevated Deepti Pathak as the Head of Human Resources, effective June 2025. Prior to this elevation, Pathak was serving as Deputy General Manager, HR.

Citi

Citi announced the appointment of Dr Tooba Modassir as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for India and the Indian Subcontinent, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Dr Modassir also serves as the Banking HR Advisor (HRA) for this sub-cluster, responsible for overseeing human resources strategy and operations across a workforce exceeding 34,000 employees.

Netflix

Netflix appointed Patty Bear as its new Senior Director, HR Business Partner, marking a significant addition to its global people leadership team. Effective June, Bear steps into the role with nearly two decades of HR experience — including a transformative decade-long tenure at PayPal.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has announced the elevation of Subhasini Acharya as its new Director – HR & Well-Being Leader for Greater India.

A seasoned HR professional, Acharya has been with the company for over eight years, previously serving as Director, Talent Management for Global Marketing.

Jio BlackRock

Jio BlackRock, a joint venture between Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group and US-based BlackRock, has appointed Disha Bhandary as Head of Human Resources. In this role, Bhandary is responsible for leading the people agenda of the company.

PNB Housing Finance has announced the elevation of Satish Singh as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective immediately. In this role, he is spearheading innovative strategies to enhance employee experience, operational excellence, and social impact, ensuring sustainable growth, cultural evolution, and a purpose-driven corporate ecosystem.