Aurore Life Sciences Elevates Deepti Pathak as Head of HR

Deepti Pathak brings over a decade of experience across leading pharmaceutical and research organisations to her new role.

Aurore Life Sciences has elevated Deepti Pathak as the Head of Human Resources, effective June 2025. Prior to this elevation, Pathak was serving as Deputy General Manager, HR.

Pathak brings over a decade of experience across leading pharmaceutical and research organisations. She rejoined Aurore Life Sciences in 2024 as Assistant General Manager from Azizant Drug Research Solutions. This marks her second stint with the company, having earlier served as Lead HR Business Partner between November 2019 and September 2022.

With professional stints at EY and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories as well, Pathak has cultivated a unique blend of expertise by combining her background in research and development with strategic HR leadership. This diverse foundation allows her to approach human resources with a balance of analytical rigour and people-centric insight.

Over the years, she has led a wide range of HR initiatives, including talent acquisition, leadership development, performance management systems, and employee engagement. She has also worked closely with senior leadership teams on critical organizational change efforts such as restructuring, workforce planning, and succession planning.

Pathak is known for applying data-driven HR metrics and analytics to enhance decision-making and improve organizational effectiveness. Her ability to blend analytical thinking with creative problem-solving has helped drive meaningful transformation in the companies she has served.

In her new role, Pathak is expected to further strengthen Aurore’s people strategy, foster a high-performance culture, and align HR initiatives with the company’s long-term business goals.