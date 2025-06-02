Jio BlackRock appoints Disha Bhandary as Head of Human Resources

After getting regulatory approval from SEBI to venture into mutual fund business in India, Jio BlackRock has onboarded a new HR HD.

Jio BlackRock, a joint venture between Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group and US-based BlackRock, has appointed Disha Bhandary as Head of Human Resources. In this role, Bhandary is responsible for leading the people agenda of the company.

Bhandary has joined Jio BlackRock with close to two decades of HR leadership across financial services. She joined the company from Experian where she was focused on designing and delivering an HR strategy that drives the company's culture, enables business growth plans, and offers a superior employee experience.

She also built a comprehensive talent strategy and drove key metrics on leadership, high performance, engagement, productivity, attrition, and DEI.

She also worked with PGIM India Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Asset Management were marked by her focus on building people-centric cultures, driving talent strategies, and enabling organizational transformation.

In 2023, BlackRock and Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture that combines the respective strengths and trusted brands of BlackRock and JFS to deliver tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.

The JV recently received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence operations as an investment manager for their mutual fund business in India.

Over the past 17 years, BlackRock India’s platform has grown to over 2,400 employees across offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bangalore, powering our global network by employing talents across investments, alternatives, operations, analytics, and modelling, and corporate functions.