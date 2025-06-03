Schneider Electric elevates Subhasini Acharya as Director HR & Well-Being Leader for Greater India

Before being elevated as Director HR & Well-Being Leader, Subhasini Acharya worked as Director, Talent Management for Global Marketing.

Schneider Electric has announced the elevation of Subhasini Acharya as its new Director – HR & Well-Being Leader for Greater India.

A seasoned HR professional, Acharya has been with the company for over eight years, previously serving as Director, Talent Management for Global Marketing.

In her new role, she will lead HR Business Partnering for the Secure Power Business, work within the Global HR function, and serve as part of the HR Leadership Team. She brings a strong track record in learning solutions, talent management, and organizational development, having held leadership positions at SABMiller India, Britannia Industries, July Systems, and Tata Services Ltd.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Acharya wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director HR & Well-Being Leader for Greater India at Schneider Electric!”

An alumna of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) and a postgraduate in Psychology from IGNOU, Acharya's elevation reflects Schneider Electric's continued focus on people-centric leadership and employee well-being.

This leadership update follows another significant appointment earlier this financial year, with Meydhavi G. taking over as Global Human Resources Director. Meydhavi brings with her rich experience in HR transformation, leadership development, and talent strategy.