Schneider Electric appoints Meydhavi G. as Global HR Director

Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Meydhavi G. as its new Global Human Resources Director. A seasoned HR professional with a strong background in human resources transformation and leadership, Meydhavi brings extensive experience in talent management and organizational development to the role.

As the Global Human Resources Director, Meydhavi G. will play a pivotal role in shaping Schneider Electric’s HR strategies to align with the company’s global objectives. Her responsibilities will include:

HR Transformation : Driving innovative HR initiatives to enhance organizational efficiency and adaptability.

Talent Acquisition & Development: Leading programs that attract, nurture, and retain top talent while fostering a resilient and future-ready workforce.

Employee Engagement: Implementing policies that enhance employee satisfaction, collaboration, and a culture of innovation.

Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring adherence to global HR regulations and best practices across Schneider Electric’s diverse operational footprint.

With Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability and technological innovation, Meydhavi’s leadership is expected to further strengthen the company’s human capital strategies and workforce development initiatives.

Meydhavi G. brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served in key HR leadership positions across various organizations. Prior to joining Schneider Electric, she was the General Manager – HR B2B at Signify, where she managed HR operations across Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her responsibilities included talent management, organizational development, and driving HR strategies to support business growth in these regions.

Her deep expertise in HR transformation and leadership makes her a valuable addition to Schneider Electric’s leadership team. With a strong focus on building an inclusive and high-performance workplace culture, Meydhavi is well-positioned to drive Schneider Electric’s HR evolution in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Schneider Electric’s decision to bring Meydhavi G. on board underscores its commitment to strengthening its global HR function. By leveraging her experience in human capital management and organizational strategy, the company aims to enhance workforce engagement and drive business excellence.

The appointment also aligns with Schneider Electric’s broader vision of fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. As companies worldwide navigate evolving workplace dynamics, Meydhavi’s leadership is expected to contribute significantly to Schneider Electric’s continued success and transformation.

Her appointment reflects a strategic move by Schneider Electric to invest in top HR leadership, ensuring that its workforce remains agile, motivated, and equipped to meet future challenges. With a track record of driving impactful HR initiatives, Meydhavi G. is poised to make a lasting impact on the company’s human resources landscape.