Darwinbox completes third ESOP buyback in 4 years

The move benefits over 350 employees across 11 countries and comes on the heels of a $140 million investment round led by Partners Group and KKR.

Darwinbox, a global provider of AI-powered HR technology, has completed a $10 million Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback, the third such program in just four years. Over 350 employees spread across the company’s 11 global offices in India, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, benefited from this buyback round.

“At Darwinbox, we’ve always believed that those who help build value should share in it. Even as we invest deeply in innovation and global growth, we remain equally committed to creating meaningful outcomes for our people. This buyback, like the ones before, reflects our belief in sharing success with our people and building a culture of ownership,” said Jayant Paleti, Co-founder, Darwinbox.

“Talent has always been at the heart of what we do at Darwinbox, and we’ve been intentional about ensuring they grow with the company—not just in impact, but also in wealth creation. Some of the best minds from the industry have joined us to help shape the future of work. As we double down on R&D to power an AI-first world, we’re excited to welcome great talent on this journey,” said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder at Darwinbox.

In March 2025, Darwinbox added global private equity giants Partners Group and KKR to its cap table through a $140 million deal—further strengthening its position to lead on two critical fronts: deep technology innovation and global market expansion.

Darwinbox recently became the first-ever HCM platform globally to launch an MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, enabling any compatible AI agent to interact securely with HR data and workflows on the platform. The company’s GenAI engine, Darwinbox Sense, now delivers over 40+ embedded AI capabilities, driving smarter decisions and elevated experiences. Darwinbox also recently rolled out a multi-country payroll solution across 10 new geographies within the last year, solidifying its capability to serve complex global organisations.