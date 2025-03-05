Darwinbox raises $140 million investment

Darwinbox, a global human resource (“HR”) technology platform, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry (acting on behalf of its clients), and funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, will co-lead an investment of $140 million in the company, with additional participation from Gravity Holdings.

The investment positions Darwinbox well to deepen its technology leadership and accelerate its international expansion plans.

“By placing the employee experience front and center — and ensuring our platform is deeply configurable to diverse local needs — we have helped transform HR for enterprises globally. With top-tier investors backing us, we’re poised to amplify our global momentum and deliver innovative AI‐powered solutions for thousands of enterprises worldwide,” said Jayant Paleti, Co‐founder of Darwinbox.

Cyrus Driver, Managing Director, Private Equity, Partners Group, comments, “Darwinbox operates in the rapidly growing HR tech market, which we have been tracking through our thematic research. The company is acting as a key disruptor to legacy platforms in this space, investing heavily in product innovation, generative AI, and global expansion, and is well positioned to take market share. We look forward to working with Darwinbox’s talented management team on driving future growth. The company represents another exciting addition to our private equity growth portfolio.”