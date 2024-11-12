Darwinbox recognised as a Challenger in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites

Darwinbox is empowering organisations with practical AI applications, high engagement rates, and nearly complete automation for scalability.

Darwinbox, a global HR Tech platform, has been recognised as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. This recognition is secured on the back of innovative, AI-powered technology, intuitive user experience, and great customer traction.

With advanced tools like Darwinbox Sense for AI-driven insights, Talent Hub for skills-focused talent management, and a customizable Extensibility Suite, the platform is transforming HR practices by empowering organisations with practical AI applications, high engagement rates, and nearly complete automation for scalability.

The report calls out Darwinbox’s AI capabilities, known as Darwinbox Sense, as a strength, emphasising its real, practical impact on critical HR functions. By embedding AI-driven insights into everyday tasks—from understanding employee sentiment in performance reviews to identifying and reducing bias in hiring—Darwinbox helps organisations make thoughtful, data-backed decisions that build a more inclusive and engaged workplace. With tools like a conversational analytics assistant, automated workflow generation, and anomaly detection for payroll and expenses, Darwinbox AI delivers smart and personalized insights to users exactly when they’re needed.

Darwinbox has been recognized as the 2nd highest-rated globally in Pre-hire Talent Management (Hiring & Onboarding), with a score of 4.3/5 in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Cloud HCM Suites report. The platform’s talent management suite is built on a robust skills frameworks and offers tools like AI-driven career planning, skills-recommendations, and a Gen-AI candidate virtual assistant, which aim to support organizations in attracting and nurturing talent.

The report highlights Darwinbox’s high adoption rates in today’s complex multi-vertical organisations, driven by its mobile-first solution that engages diverse employee segments.

“Our rise to Challenger status is driven by our commitment to building a modern, global HCM platform, supported by AI-driven innovation and user-centric design,” said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox.