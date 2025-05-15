AI hiring startup Third Bracket closes INR 50 Million seed round

Smart hiring platform Third Bracket has raised close to INR 50 million in seed funding from a group of HNIs. The funding will support product innovation, AI-powered recruitment and operational scale-up.

Third Bracket, a next-generation smart hiring platform, has successfully raised close to INR 50 million in seed funding from a group of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). The new capital injection comes at a substantial valuation and is set to fuel the startup’s ambitious plans to transform recruitment through cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2023 by Chhandan Chakraborty and Nihar Bose, Third Bracket was established with a clear mission: to rebuild the hiring process from the ground up. The company aims to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce bias, and replace guesswork with intelligent, data-driven hiring.

“We didn’t start Third Bracket to just tweak the hiring process—we started it to rebuild it from the ground up,” said Chhandan Chakraborty, Co-Founder of Third Bracket. “Talent is a company’s biggest differentiator, yet the way we hire is still riddled with inefficiencies, bias and guesswork. This funding allows us to double down on our vision of intelligent, inclusive and fast hiring—designed for modern teams. We’re not here to match résumés to job descriptions—we’re here to ensure every hire is the right hire while saving time and cost involved in talent acquisition.”

The seed funding will be used to accelerate product development, enhance the AI engine that enables smarter, bias-free hiring decisions, and expand operations to meet rising enterprise demand. Third Bracket has already gained significant traction in sectors such as FinTech and IT, where the demand for quality tech talent is intense and fast-paced.

Third Bracket's advanced AI capabilities include resume authentication, functional skills assessment, cultural fitment analysis, predictive hiring insights, and gap analysis. The platform also supports long-term workforce strategy by profiling employee skills and supporting future growth and upskilling. It is designed as a comprehensive SaaS solution that integrates technology, data and strategy to help organisations build resilient, future-ready teams.

This AI-driven hiring model has already proven valuable for a mix of unicorn startups and mid-sized enterprises that seek to solve complex hiring challenges and accelerate time-to-hire. With a focus on intelligent automation and deep candidate profiling, Third Bracket positions itself not just as a hiring platform but as a strategic partner in talent development.

As the landscape of work continues to shift and digital transformation intensifies, Third Bracket’s approach to inclusive, efficient and scalable hiring is poised to redefine how companies attract and retain talent in the AI age.