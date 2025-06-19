Skill development is empowerment, says Welspun Living CHRO Rajesh Jain

Speaking at the signing of an MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Jain emphasised the company’s commitment to building a future-ready and inclusive workforce through a large-scale skilling initiative focused on operator-level roles in the textile sector.

Skill development goes beyond employment—it's about empowering individuals to reshape their futures, said Rajesh Jain, Chief Human Resources Officer at Welspun Living Limited, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The partnership aims to address skill gaps in the textile industry through a large-scale skilling and employment program focused on operator-level roles. Under the MoU, Welspun and NSDC will train 1,000 youth—including at least 50% women—from the North-Eastern states and Uttarakhand.

“This collaboration with NSDC will help us build a more inclusive and future-ready workforce while contributing to economic growth,” said Jain.

Welspun Living Limited (WLL), a global leader in home textiles and part of the Welspun World conglomerate, is investing in this strategic initiative jointly launched by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma.

With an estimated investment of Rs4.25 crore, the program covers training, travel, and stipends, amounting to approximately Rs42,500 per trainee. The training will take place at Welspun’s state-of-the-art facilities in Anjar and Vapi, Gujarat, and will include 120 hours of classroom instruction and 210 hours of on-the-job training.

Participants will be trained in key technical areas such as machine handling, production processes, quality control, safety protocols, and soft skills. Upon completion, all trainees will receive a joint certification from NSDC and Welspun and will be offered employment within Welspun’s textile operations.

“At Welspun, we believe women are not just participants but powerful catalysts in shaping the future of India’s textile industry,” said Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO, Welspun Living Limited. “By focusing on women from the North-East and Uttarakhand, we aim to bridge skill gaps while unlocking economic independence and generational change.”