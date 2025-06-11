Energy & Utilities emerges as India’s most competitive hiring sector in Q3: ManpowerGroup Survey

India’s employment landscape is shifting—and the Energy & Utilities sector is leading the charge. With a 50% Net Employment Outlook, it’s now the country’s most competitive industry, signaling rising demand in green energy and infrastructure.

India’s job market holds steady with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 42% for Q3 FY2025, positioning it as the second-highest globally despite a slight dip of 1 percentage point from the previous quarter. The latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, conducted with over 3,100 employers across India, reflects ongoing optimism in the labor market — with one sector standing out distinctly.

Energy & Utilities has surged to the top, recording a NEO of 50%, the highest across all sectors surveyed. This marks an 18-point increase both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, making it the strongest quarterly outlook since 2023. This rise reflects India’s aggressive energy transition, infrastructure expansion, and policy momentum in the green energy space. Notably, India’s sectoral NEO for Energy & Utilities also outpaces the global average by 36 points.

Information Technology (46%) and Industrials & Materials (45%) follow closely, underlining the continued need for digital transformation and manufacturing growth. Meanwhile, company expansion (44%) remains the leading reason for increased hiring, while economic uncertainty (38%) continues to drive staffing cuts.

"As we enter Q3 2025, India’s employment outlook remains robust. The remarkable rise in Energy & Utilities hiring points to strategic investments and sectoral confidence in a transforming economy," said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East. "We’re also seeing a decisive shift towards building agile, digitally skilled teams, especially in sectors impacted by aging workforces and global trade uncertainty."

Key Highlights from the Q3 2025 Survey:

• 54% of employers plan to hire in Q3, while 32% expect no change. Only 12% anticipate reductions.

• The North region leads geographically with a NEO of 46%, followed by East (44%), West (41%), and South (36%).

• Large organisations (1,000–4,999 employees) show the strongest hiring intent at 52%.

Workforce Transformation in Focus:

The survey also sheds light on long-term workforce challenges:

• 67% of employers say the aging workforce is reshaping HR strategies — especially in IT (73%) and Energy & Utilities (72%).

• 90% of companies cite global trade uncertainty as a hiring influencer, most notably in Energy & Utilities (94%).

• 82% of firms are increasing investment in automation — a trend more prominent (85%) among companies affected by aging and trade pressures.

With this outlook, India continues to be a key driver of global employment momentum, particularly in sectors aligned with sustainability, innovation, and digitalisation.